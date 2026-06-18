© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

Riders rally through high gas prices at Laconia Motorcycle Week

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris
Published June 18, 2026 at 4:14 PM EDT
Motorcyclists ride down Lakeside Avenue Wednesday, June 18, 2026 at the 103rd Laconia Motorcycle Week.
Jackie Harris
/
NHPR
Motorcyclists ride down Lakeside Avenue Wednesday, June 18, 2026 at the 103rd Laconia Motorcycle Week.
Motorcyclist Wendy Jade of Medford, MA at the 2026 Laconia Motorcycle Week.
Jackie Harris
/
NHPR
Motorcyclist Wendy Jade of Medford, MA at the 2026 Laconia Motorcycle Week.

Wendy Jade of Medford, Mass., walked down Lakeside Avenue Wednesday afternoon at Laconia Motorcycle Week. She and her motorcycle club wore all-white, matching outfits with black leather vests. This is her third year at the historic rally, but Jade and her husband decided to change things up this year: Rather than riding their own motorcycles, they doubled up on his.

“I'm Passenger Princess this time because we didn't want to put gas in both bikes,” Jade said.

Laconia Motorcycle Week wraps up this weekend, and people on the ground say it seems quieter this year. Attendance is down so far, and organizers say that’s likely due in part to high gas prices. Those prices have increased 45% over the last year in the Northeast, but have been falling in recent weeks.

Dan Rienzo from Meredith smoked a cigarette on the sidewalk nearby. He’s a delivery driver, and this is his 32nd Laconia Bike Week. He said he’s feeling the economic pinch.

“Everything's gone up, so your paycheck’s not worth what it was,” Rienzo said.

Motorcyclists like Rienzo often use high octane gas instead of regular fuel for their bikes, making the price at the pump even higher.

“It normally costs me like $14 to fill up my bike,” Rienzo said, “And it now costs about $26.”

But he isn’t changing how or where he rides. He’s decided to just eat the cost for the sake of the open road.

“I go wherever the road takes me,” he said.

Dan Rienzo from Meredith shows off his 'Live Free Ride Hard' tattoo at Laconia Motorcycle Week.
Jackie Harris
/
NHPR
Dan Rienzo from Meredith shows off his 'Live Free Ride Hard' tattoo at Laconia Motorcycle Week.
Eric Freda from Stoneham, Mass. takes his motorcycle to work in Boston everyday because it saves him money on gas.
NHPR
/
NHPR
Eric Freda from Stoneham, Mass. takes his motorcycle to work in Boston everyday because it saves him money on gas.

Many people at Bike Week said the same thing – high gas prices won’t get in the way of them enjoying their passion. Eric Freda from Stoneham, Mass., points out that motorcycles, especially ones with smaller engines, get more miles per gallon than cars, making them a cheaper way to get around.

“I work in Boston, and I basically take my bike to work every day just because it saves me so much on gas,” Freda said.

Obeying the speed limit on the scenic rides around the Lakes Region has also been cost effective for him.

“It's a lot more fun riding on these nice country back roads,” Freda said. “You got like an average 45 mile to maybe 55 mile an hour [speed limit] range, and you're actually doing way better on gas mileage when you're in that range.”

At that speed, he can enjoy the view and save some money at Laconia Motorcycle Week.

“You get to have your cake and eat it, you know?”

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News Laconia Motorcycle Week
Jackie Harris
As the producer for Morning Edition, I produce conversations that give context and perspective to local topics. I’m interested in stories that give Granite Staters insight into initiatives that others are leading in New Hampshire, as well as the issues facing the state.
See stories by Jackie Harris
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.