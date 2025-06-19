© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Bike Week 2025: Fewer Canadians, but still lots of leather and motorcycles

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published June 19, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
Laconia Motorcycle Week is underway, with lots of leather and motorcycles — but fewer Canadian bikers.

Jan Marcotte of Gilford has welcomed visitors up Laconia Motorcycle Week’s viewing tower for 10 years. The job puts her in the middle of Weirs Beach’s main drag — a good perch to see who’s at Bike Week, and who isn’t.

Marcotte said Wednesday afternoon that she’s noticed far fewer Canadians this year.

“I see all the license plates that go by here, and there's some but not in the numbers now,” she said.

Marcotte is not alone in her assessment this year. Charlie St. Clair, motorcycle week’s longtime executive director, estimates Canadian visitors are down by 75 to 80 percent to this year’s events. He said the ones he’s heard from have cited President Trump’s threat to make Canada America’s 51st state as the main reason they are staying put up north this week.

St. Clair tried to counter that by putting a picture of the Canadian flag in the Bike Week promotional magazine he mailed out in March.

“And it says underneath: ‘we welcome all of our riders and visitors from Canada,’ ” he said.

Bikes at Laconia Motorcycle Week 2025
Tommy Killman, of Kansas, is selling bike shirts, patches and pins for the 12th year.
Free "Biker Bibles" are available at Laconia Motorcycle Week this year.
Mimi Ehh, of Phoenix, sews a Weirs Beach patch on a jacket at Laconia Motorcycle Week.
Tommy Killman did make the trip to Laconia this year — from Kansas — to sell T-shirts, pins, and patches. It’s his 12th Bike Week, and he says he’s seeing fewer of his Canadian regulars this year. Still, between the lakes and mountains, there’s plenty of fun to be had, Killman said.

“You cannot come here and not have a good time,” he said. “If you don't, it's your fault.”

There’s also plenty to buy, from leather boots and vests, to ice cream and sirloin tips. There’s people working sewing machines, affixing new patches to jackets. At another tent, three men from Texas were shining boots.

Diana Hand drove up from Pennsylvania to hand out “Biker Bibles,” small enough to fit in a pocket and adorned on the front with a motorcyclet. She was offering prayers too.

“Sometimes they just need a smile and somebody to say good morning or hello,” Hand said. “And we're here to do it for them.”

Bob O’Blenes, of Sunapee, bought a metal “healing bracelet” in hopes it will mitigate his carpal tunnel pain. He’s got a few bikes but rode his Harley to Laconia Wednesday.

“Come over and whatever you have, and have fun,” he said. “It's a good family event, so come over and have fun.”

Motorcycle week events run through Sunday and include a vigil ride honoring veterans, a tattoo contest, and an antique bike show, among others. And – as usual – there's no shortage of leather and motorcycle watching.
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
