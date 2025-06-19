Bike Week 2025: Fewer Canadians, but still lots of leather and motorcycles

Jan Marcotte of Gilford has welcomed visitors up Laconia Motorcycle Week’s viewing tower for 10 years. The job puts her in the middle of Weirs Beach’s main drag — a good perch to see who’s at Bike Week, and who isn’t.

Marcotte said Wednesday afternoon that she’s noticed far fewer Canadians this year.

“I see all the license plates that go by here, and there's some but not in the numbers now,” she said.

Marcotte is not alone in her assessment this year. Charlie St. Clair, motorcycle week’s longtime executive director, estimates Canadian visitors are down by 75 to 80 percent to this year’s events. He said the ones he’s heard from have cited President Trump’s threat to make Canada America’s 51st state as the main reason they are staying put up north this week.

St. Clair tried to counter that by putting a picture of the Canadian flag in the Bike Week promotional magazine he mailed out in March.

“And it says underneath: ‘we welcome all of our riders and visitors from Canada,’ ” he said.

1 of 4 — Bike Week Bikes 1.jpg Bikes at Laconia Motorcycle Week 2025 Annmarie Timmins / NHPR 2 of 4 — Bike Week Tommy Killman.jpg Tommy Killman, of Kansas, is selling bike shirts, patches and pins for the 12th year. Annmarie Timmins / NHPR 3 of 4 — Bike Week Biker Bible.jpg Free "Biker Bibles" are available at Laconia Motorcycle Week this year. 4 of 4 — Bike Week Mimi Ehh 3.jpg Mimi Ehh, of Phoenix, sews a Weirs Beach patch on a jacket at Laconia Motorcycle Week. Annmarie Timmins / NHPR

Tommy Killman did make the trip to Laconia this year — from Kansas — to sell T-shirts, pins, and patches. It’s his 12th Bike Week, and he says he’s seeing fewer of his Canadian regulars this year. Still, between the lakes and mountains, there’s plenty of fun to be had, Killman said.

“You cannot come here and not have a good time,” he said. “If you don't, it's your fault.”

There’s also plenty to buy, from leather boots and vests, to ice cream and sirloin tips. There’s people working sewing machines, affixing new patches to jackets. At another tent, three men from Texas were shining boots.

Diana Hand drove up from Pennsylvania to hand out “Biker Bibles,” small enough to fit in a pocket and adorned on the front with a motorcyclet. She was offering prayers too.

“Sometimes they just need a smile and somebody to say good morning or hello,” Hand said. “And we're here to do it for them.”

Bob O’Blenes, of Sunapee, bought a metal “healing bracelet” in hopes it will mitigate his carpal tunnel pain. He’s got a few bikes but rode his Harley to Laconia Wednesday.

“Come over and whatever you have, and have fun,” he said. “It's a good family event, so come over and have fun.”

Motorcycle week events run through Sunday and include a vigil ride honoring veterans, a tattoo contest, and an antique bike show, among others. And – as usual – there's no shortage of leather and motorcycle watching.

