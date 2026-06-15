© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

Authorities are investigating a fire at the former Laconia State School

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate Dario
Published June 15, 2026 at 4:01 PM EDT
Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission Materials
/
Department of Administrative Services
An overhead view of the former Laconia State School property, where the fire burned Sunday.

State authorities are investigating a fire that broke out early Sunday at the former Laconia state school property, according to officials.

The fire started around 3 a.m., burning down a three-story building on the property. The initial crews that arrived on the scene requested aid from other fire departments around the Lakes Region, according to Laconia Fire Chief Jim Joubert.

“[The fire is] under investigation because the building was abandoned,” Joubert said. ‘There was no power. There was no utilities. So the fire just didn't start by itself.”

But Joubert said it may prove challenging to gather much more information because of how extensive the damage was. State authorities are now leading the investigation.

Joubert said that no one was harmed fighting the fire and that, because the property was vacant, crews focused on containing the fire from outside the building, not risking sending anyone inside. It took crews about two hours to get the fire under control, he said.

The 217-acre parcel was purchased by Pillsbury Realty Development in 2024, after the state struggled to sell the property for years prior. Other buildings on the property are also abandoned.

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News laconia state schoolLaconia
Kate Dario
As a general assignment reporter, I cover a little bit of everything. I’ve interviewed senators and second graders alike. I particularly enjoy reporting on stories that exist at the intersection of more narrowly defined beats, such as the health impact on children of changing school meals policies, or how regulatory changes at the Public Utilities Commissions affect older people on fixed incomes.
See stories by Kate Dario
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.