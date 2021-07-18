-
Climate change drives an uptick in severe weather in New Hampshire, from droughts to flooding. Diver Jessica Paratto wins an Olympic silver medal. We wrap up the latest stories of the week from the Granite State.
-
Summer school is underway in New Hampshire, and many districts say interest in their programs has never been higher. This year, hundreds of kids are…
-
Hundreds of motorcycles are lining Lakeside Avenue in Laconia for the first time, again. Vendors and bikers are at Laconia Motorcycle Week in full…
-
A Laconia rabbi and the head of the city school board say residents have swamped them with emails and messages demanding a Laconia state representative…
-
Story updated: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 5:15 p.m.The Belknap County Legislative Delegation is reversing course and will provide a public audio stream of Tuesday…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court says it will not hear an equal rights appeal from three New Hampshire women who were arrested for going topless at Weirs Beach in…
-
Railroad proponents are pushing back on a proposal to remove existing train tracks near Laconia to make way for a long-planned rail trail…
-
In fewer than three hundred years, New England moved on from witch trials and executions and became a place where people openly call themselves…
-
Marc Burrell, an Airbnb host in Laconia, describes his listing as a ‘no-frills room.’ It’s a spare bedroom in his house, which is a few blocks from…
-
At Weirs Beach in Laconia, a sign in big block letters reads “Warning... Swim at your own risk.” More than halfway through the summer, beach-goers are…