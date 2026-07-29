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Your weekend in NH: Pop-punk, block printing and movies under the stars

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoë Mitchell
Published July 29, 2026 at 4:44 PM EDT
Photo by Sarah Wentworth, the 2025 Professional Winner of the Suncook Valley Rotary Hot Air Balloon Rally.
Sarah Wentworth
Photo by Sarah Wentworth, the 2025 Professional Winner of the Suncook Valley Rotary Hot Air Balloon Rally.

Plus, send your favorite stuffed animal up in a hot air balloon, sample fiery sauces, practice goat yoga or browse the League of NH Craftsmen's Fair this weekend.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in NH: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Lakes Region

  • Lilo & Stitch (2025) starts at dusk on Friday, July 31, at Riverfront Park in Tilton. Enjoy free pizza and popcorn, and don’t forget to bring your chair or blanket. More details. (Free)
  • Weirs Beach Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1. Fireworks are visible from anywhere on the beach. The show is 15 minutes long. More details. (Free)

Merrimack Valley

  • Suncook Valley Rotary Hot Air Balloon Rally begins on Friday, July 31, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 2, in Pittsfield. Festivities include helicopter rides, sunrise yoga, a nighttime balloon launch, and even an opportunity for stuffed animals to take a ride in a hot air balloon. More details. (Free)

    Courtesy of Canterbury Shaker Village

  • 93rd Annual Craftmen’s Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 9, at Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury. Organizers say it better than we could: “This beloved nine-day tradition brings together hundreds of juried craftsmen, and artists for an unforgettable celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and community.” More details. ($18 entry fee, children under 16 are free)
  • Music on the Green from 4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, at Canterbury Shaker Village. Listen to Hometown Eulogy on the picturesque lawn of the Shaker Meeting House. More details. (Admission is on a “pay what you can” basis, with a suggested donation of $15) 

Monadnock Region

  • Block Printing Party from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, at Artcade in Keene. You’ll leave the workshop, hosted by Made in the Image Studio, with your own hand-carved stamp and custom hat or tote bag. More details. ($25, includes materials)

  • Mufasa: The Lion King starts at dusk on Friday, July 31, at Fuller Park in Keene as part of the Movies Under the Stars series. Bring your own blanket, lawn chair, pack a picnic, and enjoy free popcorn. More details. (Free) 

North Country

  • Lancaster Acoustic Fest from 1:15 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Centennial Park. Enjoy three local acts that span genres, including folk and bluegrass. More details. (Free)
  • Balla Kouyaté plays at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. Learn more about the balafon and Kouyaté before heading out. More details. (Tickets begin at $26) 

Seacoast

  • New England Hot Sauce Fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. Festivities include pepper and chicken wing eating contests, booths from local crafters, and a bouncy house. More details. ($15 entry fee, proceeds benefit Blue Ocean Society and Seacoast Science Center) 

  • Midsummer Night’s Dream Party from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at The Brook in Seabrook. Calling all Bravo fans! Meet Chef Ben from Below Deck and Rosie DiMare from Real Housewives of Rhode Island at this outdoor garden party. Guests are encouraged to “dress in your most enchanting garden party, fairy, woodland, or celestial-inspired attire and prepare to experience a night where magic is real and anything is possible.” More details. (Free) 

Southern Tier

  • Pizzastock from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Pinkerton Academy in Derry. Enjoy music from 12 live bands, all-ages activities and, of course, pizza. More details. (Free, donations benefit the Jason R Flood Memorial)
  • Southern NH Food Truck Festival begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, and concludes on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. at the Hampshire Dome in Milford. Sample dishes from 15 food trucks, enjoy free children’s activities and a local craft market. More details. ($7  admission, free for ages 14 and under)
    Courtesy
  • Pop Punk Indie Rock Riot starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Terminus Underground in Nashua. Catch three New England based bands at this all ages show. More details. (Tickets range from $15 to $25) 

Upper Valley

  • Colburn Park Traditional Music Festival begins on Friday, July 31, in downtown Lebanon. The weekend festivities include many free, non-ticketed events, as well as ticketed workshops, dancing and concerts. More details. (Costs vary)

  • Star Signs Book Group at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Kilton Library in Lebanon. No prior astrological experience is required for this monthly themed book club, according to organizers — “just an open mind and a love for great stories!”This month’s Leo season inspired book is True Biz by Sara Nović. More details. (Free)

  • Jack and the Giant at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at the Claremont Opera House. See the classic story brought to life in this musical presented by Claremont Opera House Community Theatre. There is an encore show on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. More details. (Tickets start at $15)

  • Yoga with the Goats at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Dancing Bear Farm in Claremont. Organizers invite you to join for “a yoga class suitable for all abilities while the goats graze and play amongst (and possibly on) us.”  More details. ($25 per person, ages 12 and older) 

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Arts & Culture weekend eventsnh this weekendYour Weekend in NH
Zoë Mitchell
Zoë Mitchell is the Community Engagement Manager for the station. She hosts The Weekender, NHPR's weekly guide of what to do in NH.
See stories by Zoë Mitchell
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