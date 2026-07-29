Your weekend in NH: Pop-punk, block printing and movies under the stars

Block Printing Party from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, at Artcade in Keene. You’ll leave the workshop, hosted by Made in the Image Studio, with your own hand-carved stamp and custom hat or tote bag. More details. ($25, includes materials)

New England Hot Sauce Fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. Festivities include pepper and chicken wing eating contests, booths from local crafters, and a bouncy house. More details . ($15 entry fee, proceeds benefit Blue Ocean Society and Seacoast Science Center)

Colburn Park Traditional Music Festival begins on Friday, July 31, in downtown Lebanon. The weekend festivities include many free, non-ticketed events, as well as ticketed workshops, dancing and concerts. More details. (Costs vary)

Star Signs Book Group at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Kilton Library in Lebanon. No prior astrological experience is required for this monthly themed book club, according to organizers — “just an open mind and a love for great stories!”This month’s Leo season inspired book is True Biz by Sara Nović. More details. (Free)

Jack and the Giant at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at the Claremont Opera House. See the classic story brought to life in this musical presented by Claremont Opera House Community Theatre. There is an encore show on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. More details. (Tickets start at $15)

Yoga with the Goats at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Dancing Bear Farm in Claremont. Organizers invite you to join for “a yoga class suitable for all abilities while the goats graze and play amongst (and possibly on) us.” More details. ($25 per person, ages 12 and older)