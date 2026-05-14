Derry murder is the latest fallout from NH's ties to global gift card scam

N.H. appears to be the epicenter of a global criminal operation involving stolen gift cards, rented warehouses, and millions of dollars' worth of Apple products, authorities say. A murder in Derry is among the fallout.

Last May, Gui Lin, a 41-year-old from China, pulled his car into the parking lot of an industrial complex in Derry, New Hampshire and began unloading boxes from his trunk.

A surveillance camera captured what happens next: A U-Haul van pulls up in front of Lin's car. Three men wielding knives and duct tape exit the van. There’s a struggle. Another man comes running from inside the building to try and help Lin, but the assailants slash at him. Lin then stumbles back into the frame of the video. He’s been stabbed in the chest and leg. The U-Haul drives off.

Lin was taken to a hospital, where he died that afternoon. His heart had been punctured.

From across the street, a neighbor named Lisa said she watched as police rushed to the scene that day. NHPR agreed to withhold Lisa's last name because she fears for her safety.

“There was a shoe in the parking lot. We thought someone got hit by a car, you know what I mean?” she said.

Lisa said there was caution tape up at the scene for a week, while investigators combed the area. There was news coverage of the stabbing, but authorities didn’t release a motive.

“I would imagine it would be money or drugs or something. Who the hell knows?” said Lisa.

But it wasn’t cash or illicit drugs that the thieves were after that day. Instead, something else drew them to a nondescript row of warehouse bays tucked behind a Shaw’s supermarket: the promise of millions of dollars' worth of Apple products.

Elena Eberwein / NHPR Apple gift cards for sale at Target in Concord, N.H. as seen on May 12, 2026.

The Derry warehouse where Lin was killed, authorities say, is one of more than a dozen facilities operating in New Hampshire that serve as a kind of way station for the unauthorized transfer of iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices. Inside, workers — who court documents say are Chinese nationals — receive, repackage, and export tens of thousands of electronics. The devices are purchased using proceeds from stolen gift cards, part of a “highly organized and sophisticated organized crime ring,” according to court records. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has warned that “card draining” schemes organized by Chinese criminal networks have taken hundreds of millions of dollars, possibly more.

The street value of the Apple products flowing through New Hampshire warehouses has given rise to other criminal activity: Along with the murder in Derry, there have been robbery attempts at other locations connected with the enterprise and at least one assault on an unsuspecting FedEx driver.

Hundreds, possibly thousands of Chinese nationals are involved in the broader operation, each playing a role in a multi-step scheme, according to law enforcement. And New Hampshire, authorities say, appears to be the epicenter of this global criminal operation for a simple reason: the state’s lack of a sales tax.

The scheme

The first step in the scheme is gift cards.

Here’s how investigators describe it: Chinese nationals go to retail stores – not just in New Hampshire, but around the country – and steal unopened gift cards for popular brands like Sephora and Lululemon off the shelves.

In a 2024 affidavit, Concord Detective Steven Carter explained what happens next: “The gift cards are then carefully removed from their packaging so that their card number, PIN number, and other identification can be recorded."

Then, according to Carter, the cards are carefully placed back in their original packaging, and are returned to the store’s shelves, where an unsuspecting customer will hopefully purchase them and add money to the card.

At that point, the card numbers are monitored remotely, often from China, so that when a grandmother or uncle in the U.S. puts $50 on the gift card, the thieves are notified and extract the money immediately, either uploading the funds into an Apple Wallet or using the gift cards to buy electronics.

The thieves aren’t always successful. In March 2024, at a Concord Walgreens, a clerk watched as a suspect grabbed gift cards off a shelf and fled the store. Video footage led police to a grey Chrysler minivan in a UPS parking lot. Inside the van, police found three cardboard boxes “stacked to the top” with thousands of stolen gift cards.

But other gift cards are successfully swiped and then placed back on store shelves, where customers unknowingly buy and load them with funds, providing the money for this international scheme.