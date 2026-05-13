© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR's Leadership Circle! This is a powerful way to support our station's local, national, and international news coverage.

UNH sees 4% first-year enrollment spike despite 'demographic cliff'

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published May 13, 2026 at 11:44 AM EDT
University of New Hampshire, Durham, NH. Dan Tuohy photo.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
University of New Hampshire, Durham, NH. Dan Tuohy photo.

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

First-year undergraduate enrollment at the University of New Hampshire’s Durham campus has increased 4% year-over-year, exceeding administrators’ projections.

By the start of May, the school reported it received 2,471 deposits for the 2026-2027 freshman class, showing growth amid an “anticipated demographic cliff” with fewer U.S. college-age students, according to UNH President Elizabeth Chilton.

“This outcome reflects a truly collective effort," Chilton wrote in a Monday, May 11 email. "Over the past year, we made strategic, data-informed adjustments to how we support prospective students, position UNH in a changing market, and how we align our efforts across units. The entire campus community contributed in ways both visible and behind the scenes.”

The incoming class has an average high school grade point average of 3.70, the highest for any first-year class in UNH’s history, according to the school. UNH's Hamel Honors and Scholars College will welcome 322 first-year students, a 20% year-over-year increase.

Read more at Seacoast Online.

More New Hampshire News

Want these headlines in your inbox?

Get daily top stories from NHPR's newsroom with The Rundown. Check out all of NHPR's newsletters here.

NH News
Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
See stories by Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.