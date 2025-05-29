© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support essential local news and protect public media with a donation today!

‘No surprise’ ambulance billing could be on the way for Granite Staters

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published May 29, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Douglas Porter via Flickr CC

Surprise billing, also known as balanced billing by health insurance companies, could come to an end in New Hampshire. That’s the practice of charging patients who use ambulance services the difference between what their insurance covers and what an ambulance company charges.

The New Hampshire House Subcommittee of Commerce and Consumer Affairs passed an amendment to a Senate bill Tuesday that would prevent insurance companies from charging customers beyond their policy coinsurance and deductions for ambulance services.

Think of it this way: You call 911 for an emergency. The ambulance comes, and you know you have a $35 copay, but down the line, you get a bill for additional charges in the hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Insurance companies sometimes cover only portions of ambulance services, and the remaining balance gets passed off to the patient, who might not have been prepared for or aware of that cost.

If passed, the bill would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

House Commerce and Consumer Affairs Chairman Rep. John Hunt said the move could be unprecedented for insurance companies.

“We're now making them do something that no legislation has ever, ever done, which is force them to fix a rate reimbursement rate,” Hunt said.

Under the proposal, insurance companies would directly reimburse ambulance providers and those payments would be considered in full. A rate would also be established for health carriers to reimburse ambulance services.

Insurance companies would also have to pay a minimum of 3.25 times of Medicaid rates for services if there’s no set rate between service providers and health insurance carriers.

Amendments made to the Senate bill Tuesday include adding a commission to study the costs ambulances are facing under the policy and adjusting rates between ambulances and insurance companies.

Democratic Rep. Carry Spier raised concerns that the bill only addresses one part of the financial problem ambulatory services are facing and questioned if it could be enough to prevent ambulance services from closing. She pointed to the fact that more than 80% of ambulance transports in the state are Medicare or Medicaid patients, which have lower reimbursement rates.

Members of the proposed committee would examine adjustments to the rates ambulances are reimbursed every two years, taking into consideration the inflation rate.
Tags
NH News Balance BillingNH Politics
Olivia Richardson
I’m a general assignment reporter, which means that I report on all kinds of different stories. But I am especially drawn to stories that spark curiosity and illustrate the complexities of how people are living and who they are. I’m also interested in getting to the “how” of how people live out their day-to-day lives within the policies, practices, and realities of the culture around them. How do you find community or make sure you’re represented in places of power? I’m interested in stories that challenge entrenched narratives and am drawn to covering arts and culture, as they can be a method of seeing how politics affects us.
See stories by Olivia Richardson
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.