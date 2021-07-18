-
Senator Maggie Hassan was one of a group of bipartisan lawmakers who introduced a bill on Thursday designed to stop surprise medical billing.The plan…
-
The Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Tuesday endorsed a proposal meant to protect patients from surprise out-of-network bills at in-network…
-
A bipartisan measure to protect patients against so-called “balance billing” got a strong endorsement from the New Hampshire House on Tuesday – sailing…
-
A lot of people assume that if a hospital is in their insurance network, the doctors who treat them there will be, too. But that’s not always the case —…