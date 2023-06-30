© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

NH News Recap: A new fund is helping with the cost of gender-affirming care in NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published June 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT
The ACLU-New Hampshire estimates that less than half of students in New Hampshire are covered by school policies designed to protect transgender and gender non-conforming students.
The New Hampshire House and Senate wrapped up their legislative sessions voting on final versions of several high-profile bills.

The state will soon expand Medicaid coverage for new mothers, and organizers are working across the state to help with the cost of gender-affirming health care.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR
  • Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH News N.H. News Recap
