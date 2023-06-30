NH News Recap: A new fund is helping with the cost of gender-affirming care in NH

The New Hampshire House and Senate wrapped up their legislative sessions voting on final versions of several high-profile bills.

The state will soon expand Medicaid coverage for new mothers, and organizers are working across the state to help with the cost of gender-affirming health care.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

