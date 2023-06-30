NH News Recap: A new fund is helping with the cost of gender-affirming care in NH
The New Hampshire House and Senate wrapped up their legislative sessions voting on final versions of several high-profile bills.
The state will soon expand Medicaid coverage for new mothers, and organizers are working across the state to help with the cost of gender-affirming health care.
We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- New ‘Queer Care Fund’ is helping NH patients pay for gender-affirming care
- NH is extending Medicaid coverage for new moms
- NH voters size up Trump, DeSantis and the rest of the Republican presidential field
- Carroll County commission facing legal discipline, New Hampshire AG investigation
- NH landfill reform bill fails at final step, driven by concerns over industry involvement
- How three Latino coffee entrepreneurs are brewing stories in NH’s java scene
- Maximum wagers at NH casinos raised, as gambling regulations continue to loosen