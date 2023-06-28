© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Maximum wagers at NH casinos raised, as gambling regulations continue to loosen

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published June 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT
Photo of slot machines inside The Brook
Courtesy of The Brook
/
The Brook, a charitable gaming facility in Seabrook, recently added more than 500 slot-like machines.

Gamblers at New Hampshire casinos will soon be able to place wagers as high as $50 on games including blackjack and roulette, after Gov. Chris Sununu signed SB 120 into law earlier this week.

Starting July 1, the current cap of $10 per wager will be lifted on games of chance at local charitable gaming facilities. Poker tournament entry fees are also growing, from the current maximum of $150 to up to $2,500.

All New Hampshire casinos must give 35% of proceeds to a rotating list of nonprofits. In recent years, state lawmakers have loosened regulations on everything from the hours of operation at casinos to permitting the use of slot machines. The influx of money is driving up proceeds for casino owners, as well as for the receiving charities.

Last fiscal year, donations to charities from gaming facilities topped $15 million.

The Legislature approved the increases in wagers on a voice vote, with no roll call.

Earlier this session, lawmakers in the New Hampshire House voted down a different measure that would have legalized online casino games with proceeds going to a community college scholarship fund. At the time, many cited concerns that it would cut into the proceeds of physical casinos and their nonprofit partners.

Tags
NH News GamblingCasinosnonprofits
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
See stories by Todd Bookman

