The 'summer stipend' program is now open, the governor announced.
The early end of generous federal unemployment benefits was supposed to mitigate hiring challenges. It hasn’t, or at least not much. “We’re hiring” signs…
More people from out of state are buying homes in New Hampshire during the pandemic, and prices for those homes are on the rise.That’s according to buyer…
New Hampshire parents who are currently collecting unemployment benefits to take care of kids during remote learning will no longer be eligible once…
Dr. Jill Biden visited the Christa McAuliffe School in Concord on Wednesday to tout the nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan, signed into law by…
New Hampshire hospitals have lost hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue due to COVID-19. Now, they may have to make cuts.Kathy Bizarro-Thunberg, the…
The committee tasked with marking U.S. business cycles says the economy peaked in February and has since been in a recession triggered by the pandemic. But it says the recession could be short-lived.
After initially resisting the idea, last week Gov. Chris Sununu implemented a historic “stay-at-home” order aimed at curbing the threat of the…
The $2 trillion stimulus package passed unanimously by the Senate on Wednesday seeks to help soften the economic damage of the coronavirus. Here’s a…
A tax provision designed to boost local economies across the country has been getting a lot of attention in New Hampshire recently - not for its economic…