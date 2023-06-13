© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift to support independent journalism in the Granite State.
Business and Economy

Unemployment rate at historic low in NH, but there are fewer workers than before COVID

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published June 13, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT
A sign on a sidewalk in Manchester reads: "MOE'S - Congratulations - NOW HIRING" and includes a graduation cap.
Gabriela Lozada
/
NHPR

New Hampshire’s unemployment rate has dipped below 2% for the first time in at least 40 years, signaling a boon for jobseekers but a red flag for employers looking to fill positions.

New data out Tuesday from New Hampshire Employment Security shows the state’s jobless rate fell to 1.9% in May, the lowest monthly figure dating back to 1976, the first year of published records from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“It is a bit of a milestone, for sure,” said Brian Gottlob, an economist with New Hampshire Employment Security.

Unemployment peaked at 16% in April 2020, when pandemic restrictions temporarily shuttered businesses and led to widespread job cuts, but has since steadily trended down. Still, the overall size of the labor force, which includes residents with jobs and those seeking jobs, has yet to fully recover.

Just before the pandemic, the overall labor force included approximately 773,000 residents, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Today, that number is roughly 765,000.

“There are a lot of people who are still on the sidelines, who are not participating in the labor force at their usual rates,” said Gottlob.

Older workers retired early or left the workforce for other reasons during the pandemic, he said, while workers in their 20s are also not participating in the economy in traditional ways. Some gig workers, he added, may not consider themselves employed when asked in surveys.

Still, Gottlob said New Hampshire-based companies continue to expand. Monthly jobs data shows another 2,200 positions were added in May, on a seasonally adjusted basis, with about 17,500 total jobs gained over a 12-month period.

Gov. Chris Sununu called the newest job figures evidence that “New Hampshire’s economy is heating up just in time for the summer season.”

New Hampshire joins a wave of other states that are seeing historically low unemployment rates, according to federal labor statistics. The national unemployment rate, currently at 3.7%, is also hovering near 50-year lows.

Tags
Business and Economy NH EconomyUnemployment RateLabor Force
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
See stories by Todd Bookman

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.