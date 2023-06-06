© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

How NH's next state budget could affect funding for housing, healthcare and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers,
Sara Plourde
Published June 6, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT
It’s early June, in an odd-numbered year, which means New Hampshire lawmakers must soon come to terms on adopting a final two-year state spending plan.

The New Hampshire Senate is poised to pass its proposed $15 billion budget plan Wednesday. Meanwhile, the House adopted its nearly $15.9 million package in April.

Top lawmakers will spend the coming days reaching — or at least trying to reach — final compromises.

Overall, the two plans from the House and Senate share plenty: Both boost spending on public education and Medicaid provider payments, and both include a pay raise for state employees. Neither budget proposal raises state taxes, and both speed the repeal of the state tax on interest and dividend income.

But differences remain.

Here are some key policies to consider as members of the House and Senate prepare for final negotiations before the next state budget is due at the end of the month.

