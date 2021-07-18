-
Over half of Gov. Chris Sununu’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion resigned on Tuesday, condemning the governor's decision to sign into law a…
State House Republicans united Thursday to pass a $13.5 billion two-year spending plan and the policy-laden companion bill that implements the…
A $13.5 billion budget bill slated for a vote in the New Hampshire House and Senate on Thursday contains a new package of restrictions on abortions in New…
We discuss Thursday's Senate vote on the two-year state budget, including the new language for the so-called "divisive concepts" bill, tax cuts, and new…
Gov. Chris Sununu signaled support Thursday for a proposal to criminalize abortions in New Hampshire after 24 weeks of pregnancy, a major announcement…
The New Hampshire Senate votes Thursday on its version of the next two-year state budget. Here’s an overview of what’s in it.Bottom line numbersSpends…
It's been a busy week in the State House, and in the state Senate in particular. Lawmakers there are working to finalize their proposal for the next…
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 24 de mayo.También puedes escuchar las noticias y la entrevista haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo…
As COVID-19 restrictions ease, we take stock of this moment in the pandemic, and get the latest on vaccine distribution efforts. We look at some of the…