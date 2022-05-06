© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

The N.H. News Recap for May 6, 2022: Abortion, Executive Council News

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published May 6, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT
A group of people standing with signs in Manchester.
Gaby Lozada
/
NHPR
A group also gathered in Manchester after International Workers Day to call for better protections and support for unions among workers and immigrants.

The leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court opinion targeting Roe v. Wade has led organizers and lawmakers across the country and in New Hampshire to take action. What’s the response been like in the Granite State?

And earlier this week, New Hampshire’s Executive Council voted to move forward with Gov. Chris Sununu’s $100 million dollar housing plan and a $52 million dollar contract for children’s psychiatric services at Hampstead Hospital.

We get the latest news from around New Hampshire on this edition of the
N.H. News Recap.

Guests

  • Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin
  • Todd Bookman, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week

