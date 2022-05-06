The N.H. News Recap for May 6, 2022: Abortion, Executive Council News

The leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court opinion targeting Roe v. Wade has led organizers and lawmakers across the country and in New Hampshire to take action. What’s the response been like in the Granite State?

And earlier this week, New Hampshire’s Executive Council voted to move forward with Gov. Chris Sununu’s $100 million dollar housing plan and a $52 million dollar contract for children’s psychiatric services at Hampstead Hospital.

We get the latest news from around New Hampshire on this edition of the

N.H. News Recap.

Guests



Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin

Todd Bookman, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week

