The N.H. News Recap for May 6, 2022: Abortion, Executive Council News
The leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court opinion targeting Roe v. Wade has led organizers and lawmakers across the country and in New Hampshire to take action. What’s the response been like in the Granite State?
And earlier this week, New Hampshire’s Executive Council voted to move forward with Gov. Chris Sununu’s $100 million dollar housing plan and a $52 million dollar contract for children’s psychiatric services at Hampstead Hospital.
We get the latest news from around New Hampshire on this edition of the
N.H. News Recap.
Guests
- Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin
- Todd Bookman, NHPR
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week
- Inside N.H. State House, political fights over abortion rights simmer in the wake of leaked Roe opinion
- Where New Hampshire abortion rights stand with the draft ruling on Roe v. Wade
- Not used but needed: Providers oppose efforts to repeal clinic buffer zones
- With promises of safeguards, Nashville company with problematic history gets $52M contract to care for N.H. kids
- Executive Council approves $100 million housing fund
- Member of new N.H. voter commission aimed at uprooting conspiracies previously claimed China hacked into U.S. elections