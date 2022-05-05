© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NHPR and NPR with a gift today!
Politics

Executive Council approves $100 million housing fund

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 5, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT
N.H. Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
/
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington discusses the proposed $100 million housing fund May 4, 2022 at the New Hampshire State House.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu's $100 million housing investment fund has been approved.

The fund, paid for with federal American Rescue Plan money that Sununu once opposed, will be used to provide grants to developers for multifamily housing projects, incentives for communities that move quickly with permitting, and money for demolishing vacant buildings.

Related coverage:

The Legislature's fiscal committee approved accepting and spending the money last month, and the Executive Council did the same Wednesday.
Republican David Wheeler was the only councilor to vote no.

Sign up for The Rundown newsletter to get more N.H. news in your inbox.

Tags

Politics Housing
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.