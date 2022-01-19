WATCH: N.H. health officials, Sununu news conference on COVID-19
New Hampshire Public Radio plans to air the news conference, which starts at 3 p.m.
New Hampshire health officials and Gov. Chris Sununu will provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19 during a news conference today.
Stay in the know: Subscribe to NHPR's free daily newsletter for more N.H. news.
The coronavirus update comes as the state continues to see a winter surge in cases, including over 10,000 new infections from Friday thorugh Monday.
A video stream via NHPBS is also available for viewing here: