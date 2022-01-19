© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

WATCH: N.H. health officials, Sununu news conference on COVID-19

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published January 19, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST
Governor Sununu photo
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
/
N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu

New Hampshire Public Radio plans to air the news conference, which starts at 3 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials and Gov. Chris Sununu will provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19 during a news conference today.

The coronavirus update comes as the state continues to see a winter surge in cases, including over 10,000 new infections from Friday thorugh Monday.

A video stream via NHPBS is also available for viewing here:

