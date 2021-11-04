© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

The N.H. News Roundup for Nov. 5, 2021: Redistricting, COVID vaccines for kids, Election Day

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published November 4, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT
Volunteers holding signs for city council candidates stand behind a yellow fence against a brick wall. In front is a "no electioneering beyond this point" sign.
Dan Tuohy
/
New Hampshire Public Radio
Campaigners try to get some final votes from candidates outside Portsmouth's Ward 3.

Voters across New Hampshire participated in city elections this week. Republicans in the New Hampshire House proposed new Congressional district voting maps.

And the state’s vaccination data has been inaccurate since June. But Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said this week that she thinks the CDC’s data is becoming increasingly inaccurate as well.

We get into those stories and more

Guests:

  • Alli Fam, NHPR
  • Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top stories from NHPR this week:

