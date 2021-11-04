The N.H. News Roundup for Nov. 5, 2021: Redistricting, COVID vaccines for kids, Election Day

Voters across New Hampshire participated in city elections this week. Republicans in the New Hampshire House proposed new Congressional district voting maps.

And the state’s vaccination data has been inaccurate since June. But Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said this week that she thinks the CDC’s data is becoming increasingly inaccurate as well.

We get into those stories and more

Guests:



Alli Fam, NHPR

Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top stories from NHPR this week:

