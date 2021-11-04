The N.H. News Roundup for Nov. 5, 2021: Redistricting, COVID vaccines for kids, Election Day
Voters across New Hampshire participated in city elections this week. Republicans in the New Hampshire House proposed new Congressional district voting maps.
And the state’s vaccination data has been inaccurate since June. But Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said this week that she thinks the CDC’s data is becoming increasingly inaccurate as well.
We get into those stories and more
Guests:
- Alli Fam, NHPR
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
Top stories from NHPR this week:
- N.H. Republicans propose new congressional map, turning swing district into GOP stronghold
- From schools to pharmacies, here’s where young kids in New Hampshire can get COVID-19 vaccinations
- N.H.’s COVID-19 vaccination data hasn’t been accurate since June. Why?
- N.H. election day results 2021: 7 mayors win re-election; Nashua backs sports book gambling; Portsmouth rejects KENO
- Conversations about race can be messy and exhausting. That’s not stopping these artists.
- New public pool regulations ask N.H. owners to better ‘Know Thy Pool’
- New Hampshire has a biodiversity crisis. There aren't easy solutions.