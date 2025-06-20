© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: Ayotte disagrees with lawmakers over state budget

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published June 20, 2025 at 8:39 AM EDT
State House hallway, Concord, New Hampshire.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
State House hallway, Concord, New Hampshire.

House and Senate negotiators completed work on a new state spending plan for the full legislature to vote on next week. As soon as they were done, Gov. Kelly Ayotte said she couldn't support it, and would veto the proposal.

As we near the end of the current legislative session, we have an update from the State House with NHPR's senior political reporter Josh Rogers.

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Republican negotiators agree on a state budget, but Ayotte promises a veto

House and Senate leaders scrambled Thursday to reach a final deal, adding polices to shore up support for their plan before key votes next week.

State House negotiators reach deal on mandatory minimums for some drug crimes in NH

Gov. Kelly Ayotte has prioritized stiffening criminal penalties for fentanyl. This deal would also reduce them for personal use of psilocybin.

Teachers, parents raise concerns of a literacy crisis in the Berlin school district

Roughly 70% of elementary school students in Berlin aren’t reading at their grade level. Some teachers are saying that’s because of how those students are taught to read.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Photos: On the Seacoast, Junteenth is a day of celebration and protest

Advocates challenge permit for Manchester’s wastewater system, citing PFAS concerns

NH students speak on the effects of school budget cuts

Bike Week 2025: Fewer Canadians, but still lots of leather and motorcycles
