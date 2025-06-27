NH News Recap: What’s in the next state budget (and what lawmakers left out)

State lawmakers voted to pass a two year spending plan for the state on Thursday. They worked right up to the deadline to pass the budget after Gov. Kelly Ayotte and Republican State House leaders reached a deal to avoid a veto from the governor.

We discuss what’s in the budget — and what got cut — and more top headlines on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Working until deadline, lawmakers and Ayotte reach deal to pass state budget

The deal that Gov. Kelly Ayotte and Republican State House leaders reached on the final day of the legislative session means New Hampshire will have a state budget in place July 1.

NH lawmakers spike plan for mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl possession

Gov. Kelly Ayotte has prioritized toughening state drug laws. But a compromise plan that would do just that was tabled by the state Senate — effectively scuttling its chances for the year.

‘Our livelihood is in danger’: Lake Winnipesaukee has a bacteria problem, and locals are worried

For some, the high levels served as a wake-up call about water quality issues threatening New Hampshire’s largest lake, a beloved destination for locals and visitors alike and home to summer camps that families have attended for generations.

N.H. lawmakers send bills banning gender-affirming care, surgeries for minors to Governor Kelly Ayotte

If the governor signs either bill into law, New Hampshire would be the first New England state to enact such a ban.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Shaheen: ‘I'm pleased that we were involved in setting back Iran's nuclear program’

‘We’re not Nazi Germany': Protestors call on Ayotte to veto book ban bill

‘We’ll start from scratch again’: Changes to NH’s landfill rules will have to wait till next session