NH News Recap: Ayotte makes gains on parental rights, school choice and more

As the New Hampshire Legislature approaches the end of this year's session, first-term Gov. Kelly Ayotte can point to political success on a number of issues, including parental rights, immigration enforcement and school choice.

The state Supreme Court has ruled that New Hampshire’s long-standing practice of using a statewide property tax to pay for education is largely legal. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Annmarie Timmins, NHPR

Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Ayotte signs bills to eliminate school voucher income cap and codify parental rights

Both polices have been longstanding goals for New Hampshire conservatives.

NH Supreme Court’s decision upholding statewide education tax draws mixed reactions

Justice James Bassett dissented, saying the tax scheme is unconstitutional because it is not uniform across communities.

More New Hampshire headlines:

State tourism agency takes down Pride Month promo post following Republican pushback

What’s the connection between hotter, warmer summers in NH and climate change?

To protect against ticks, scientists say we need to get better at tracking them