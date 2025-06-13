© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate today to help protect the future of public radio.

NH News Recap: Ayotte makes gains on parental rights, school choice and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published June 13, 2025 at 8:20 AM EDT
Kelly Ayotte addresses a crowd of supporters in Salem at an election night victory party.
Kate Dario
/
NHPR
Kelly Ayotte addresses a crowd of supporters in Salem at an election night victory party.

As the New Hampshire Legislature approaches the end of this year's session, first-term Gov. Kelly Ayotte can point to political success on a number of issues, including parental rights, immigration enforcement and school choice.

The state Supreme Court has ruled that New Hampshire’s long-standing practice of using a statewide property tax to pay for education is largely legal. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Annmarie Timmins, NHPR
  • Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Ayotte signs bills to eliminate school voucher income cap and codify parental rights

Both polices have been longstanding goals for New Hampshire conservatives.

NH Supreme Court’s decision upholding statewide education tax draws mixed reactions

Justice James Bassett dissented, saying the tax scheme is unconstitutional because it is not uniform across communities.

More New Hampshire headlines:

State tourism agency takes down Pride Month promo post following Republican pushback

What’s the connection between hotter, warmer summers in NH and climate change?

To protect against ticks, scientists say we need to get better at tracking them

Winter weather helped drive up business at NH ski slopes
Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Mary McIntyre
I oversee NHPR’s news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. I support our show producers and hosts in bringing listeners in depth conversations and stories on the latest news and culture in New Hampshire. I believe in community driven storytelling and connecting with Granite Staters to learn more about what it's like for them living in New Hampshire. I’m interested in conversations and stories that show the impact of policy decisions and hold those in power to account.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.