The microeconomy of Concord’s Market Days

The annual Market Days festival in Concord offers rows of vendors, fried dough, giveaways, and live music. This year’s edition, which wrapped up over the weekend, drew large crowds of people: Some came looking for bargains, others were just taking in the scene.

Market Days can be viewed as its own little microeconomy: People making spending decisions on the fly, entrepreneurs hustling to wrap up a sale, others saving their cash for essentials.

We sent NHPR’s Todd Bookman to investigate this little corner of commerce, and how residents are feeling about their own financial status. Click on the ‘listen’ button above to hear this story.

