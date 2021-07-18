-
Lawmakers Back Plan To Move State Primary Election Date To Mid-SummerA committee in the state Senate is throwing its unanimous support behind moving New Hampshire's state primary election day to early August, one month…
State primary elections would be held in late June rather than early September under a bill passed Thursday by the Republican-led New Hampshire House.GOP…
Community leaders in Manchester are hoping to recruit more bilingual people to work at the polls in the upcoming election.This comes after the city’s…
Te invitamos a leer las noticias de New Hampshire del viernes 31 de julio y una conversación con Ray Burke, abogado en New Hampshire Legal Aid, quién nos…
Any eligible New Hampshire voter who wants to cast an absentee ballot can do so this fall due to COVID-19 — and election officials across the state are…
A presidential election occurs every four years in this country. But how do you actually run for president? Who gets to do it? How do you launch a…
New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner has assembled a six-person "select committee" to advise his office on how to spend the $3.2 million in…
The implications of New Hampshire’s new residency law for voting and vehicle licensing are still not fully clear, several months after it went into effect…
A lawsuit over a controversial new residency law is back in court Thursday morning, this time to decide whether the state could be blocked from enforcing…
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig won a second term from Queen City voters Tuesday, beating challenger Victoria Sullivan, 57 percent to 43 percent.The race…