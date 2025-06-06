© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: What’s in the Senate’s budget proposal? We explain.

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published June 6, 2025 at 9:30 AM EDT
Gov. Kelly Ayotte delivered her first state budget address Feb. 13, 2025 at the New Hampshire State House. In this photo, she shakes hands with Senate President Sharon Carson. (Zoey Knox photo / NHPR)
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
Gov. Kelly Ayotte she shakes hands with Senate President Sharon Carson.

The state Senate passed its two year spending plan Thursday. The nearly $16 billion budget reverses several deep spending cuts made by the New Hampshire House, restoring some funds for Medicaid and the state’s public university system.

The Senate also voted to expand New Hampshire's school voucher program and ban state and local governments from having DEI policies.

We dive into the Senate’s budget on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Steven Porter, Boston Globe
  • Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top headlines from around New Hampshire this week:

After ‘tough choices’ on spending, N.H. Senate approves budget with notable cuts

While this version restores much of the spending the House had cut, it still calls for the elimination of about 60 positions in the Department of Corrections, a 10.5reduction in funding to the university system, and many other trims.

The New Hampshire Senate is set to vote on a budget. Here’s what’s in it.

Senate President Sharon Carson praised the final budget, stressing that it came amid a difficult economic reality for the state.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Pro-Palestine Dartmouth protesters stage hunger strike

Canadian bookings at NH State Park campgrounds show big slide, as boycott persists

Republicans want to put the governor in charge of choosing YDC fund administrator

Manchester protesters urge boycott of Avelo Airlines over deportation flights
