NH News Recap: What’s in the Senate’s budget proposal? We explain.

The state Senate passed its two year spending plan Thursday. The nearly $16 billion budget reverses several deep spending cuts made by the New Hampshire House, restoring some funds for Medicaid and the state’s public university system.

The Senate also voted to expand New Hampshire's school voucher program and ban state and local governments from having DEI policies.

We dive into the Senate’s budget on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Steven Porter, Boston Globe

Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

After ‘tough choices’ on spending, N.H. Senate approves budget with notable cuts

While this version restores much of the spending the House had cut, it still calls for the elimination of about 60 positions in the Department of Corrections, a 10.5reduction in funding to the university system, and many other trims.

The New Hampshire Senate is set to vote on a budget. Here’s what’s in it.

Senate President Sharon Carson praised the final budget, stressing that it came amid a difficult economic reality for the state.

