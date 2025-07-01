NH Supreme Court: State falls far short on school funding, but leaves fix to Legislature

The New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state is underfunding public education but said the Legislature has the sole authority and responsibility to correct that and did not order any specific increase in spending on schools.

While the decision — the latest in a decades-long court battle over what the state is obliged to spend to educate its students — does not mandate a dollar amount, the justices said lawmakers and the governor must address the underlying shortfall in school spending.

“It is now incumbent upon the legislative and executive branches to remedy the constitutional deficiency that we have identified,” read the opinion authored by Justice James Bassett.

Quoting from a prior school funding decision, Bassett said those branches are “duty bound to devote every effort” to increasing funding for schools.

The ruling is a partial win for the school districts that sued the state over what it spends on K-12 education.

“The 18 plaintiff school districts are pleased that, after six years of litigation, the Supreme Court affirmed that the State’s underfunding of base adequacy is facially unconstitutional,” said attorney Michael Tierney, who brought the case in 2019, in an email. “We look forward to the State acting expeditiously to provide full funding.”

Ayotte: 'Wrong decision'

Leading state Republicans rejected the ruling, saying the court has no role in education funding decisions, even if Tuesday's decision leaves final spending decisions to lawmakers.

“The Court reached the wrong decision today,” said Gov. Kelly Ayotte in a statement. “The fact is, New Hampshire is top 10 in the country when it comes to funding our children’s education. We are evaluating the ruling to determine the appropriate next steps.”

Tuesday’s ruling comes in a case that was first filed in 2019, when the Contoocook Valley School District sued the state arguing it was spending too little to provide students an adequate education as required by the state constitution. Seventeen other districts joined the case, including Manchester, Nashua, and Claremont.

Two years ago, a lower court agreed with the plaintiffs. Rockingham County Superior Court Judge David Ruoff ordered the state to increase its per student spending from about $4,100 to at least $7,356, or about $537 million a year.

Even that increase was “constituency insufficient,” Ruoff wrote. He said he couldn’t go higher based on the limitations of evidence presented at trial — but he noted the Legislature could.

“In light of the compelling evidence presented at trial, the court trusts that the Legislature will set a base adequacy aid figure meaningfully higher than the $7,356.01 threshold: a figure that will fulfill the State’s obligation to fund the opportunity for a constitutionally adequate public education," Ruoff wrote.

The order prompted three House Republicans to file short-lived legislation aimed at impeaching Ruoff.

The state appealed that ruling, and the parties argued their cases before the state Supreme Court in December, with two retired state superior court justices sitting in for Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald and Justice Barbara Hantz Marconi. MacDonald, who served as attorney general when the case was filed, recused himself. Hantz Marconi was on administrative leave.

Core issues in case

The case addressed three questions: What are the necessary costs of an adequate education? How much money do school districts need to cover those costs? And, how does that amount compare to what they are getting from the state?

Last month the court issued a decision in a different education funding case that challenged how local education tax revenue is distributed statewide. In a 3-1 decision, the court upheld the state’s current practice of allowing communities to keep their local school tax revenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

