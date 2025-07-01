Ex-Pentagon lawyer Christian Urrutia joins race for 1st Congressional District

There’s another Democrat running in the open seat race for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District.

Christian Urrutia lives in Moultonborough and now serves as an executive at the vacation rental company Airbnb. Before that, Urrutia worked as a lawyer in the Biden Administration and for several international law firms.

In the video announcing his bid, Urrutia, who grew up in Hudson and describes himself as the son of immigrants, took aim at both President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders in Washington for practicing a brand of politics in which money and insider connections warp outcomes for average Americans without making things like housing, health care and childcare more affordable.

“We have a system where influence is hoarded by the few, while the consequences fall upon the many,” Urrutia says in the video. “Insiders profit — everyday people pay the price. I’m not running for Congress to join that game. I’m running against it. There’ll be many good Democrats in this race, but familiar names and the politics of yesterday aren’t enough to meet the moment. We need to do better.”

Urrutia, who serves as a captain in the New Hampshire Army National Guard, joins a crowded Democratic primary that already includes former Portsmouth city councilor Stefany Shaheen, who is the daughter of Sen. Jenanne Shaheen; New Hampshire Democratic Party Vice Chair Maura Sullivan of New Castle; and Hampton selectboard member Carleigh Beriont. State Rep. Alice Wade of Dover has formed an exploratory committee.

The race for the 1st District is wide-open, after Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas decided to run for the U.S. Senate seat that Jeanne Shaheen will retire from next year.

Pappas has represented the 1st District for four terms, but Republicans here and in DC believe it’s a seat their party could retake. Chris Bright, a businessman and veteran who ran in the 2024 GOP primary and finished in fourth place, is so far the only Republican to enter the race, but others are considering it.

