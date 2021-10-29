From schools to pharmacies, here's where young kids in New Hampshire can get COVID-19 vaccinations

For kids age 5 to 11 in New Hampshire, the vaccine rollout will look different than the process for adults last spring.

The smaller, pediatric Pfizer vaccine could be recommended for emergency use by the CDC as early as Nov. 3, with shots available for kids soon after.

As vaccine demand dropped over the summer, New Hampshire has continued to shift the role of vaccination away from state-run operations and further into the hands of other providers.

Large state-run clinics and mass drive-through sites won’t be an option for kids. Rather, the vaccine will be available across the state at a variety of locations, from pharmacies to schools to doctors' offices.

Right now, there are over 500 COVID-19 vaccine providers in the state. At least initially, many of these providers will not have the smaller, pediatric Pfizer vaccine dose for kids. Gov. Chris Sununu says around 200 locations have so far committed to offering the vaccine for kids.

While New Hampshire has pre-ordered thousands of doses of the pediatric vaccine, providers may not be immediately ready to administer shots in New Hampshire after the CDC makes its recommendation.

Memorial Hospital in North Conway, which works with the state to provide vaccines, says they have been told select locations will receive the pre-ordered vaccine on Nov. 5, while others will get it several days later, on Nov. 9.

PHARMACIES

If you’re looking to get your child vaccinated soon after the federal approval process finishes, which could be as soon as next week, it's possible going to a pharmacy could be your best bet to get a shot.

With longer hours and weekend availability, pharmacies can offer more flexibility for families to bring their kids to a vaccine appointment outside of work hours. Still, appointments could fill up quickly, with many pharmacies already booking days out for boosters.

The state has a map of pharmacy providers that plan to offer the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine on its website . Over 150 pharmacies have already indicated they will have the vaccine for kids.

Pharmacies planning to offer the vaccine for kids include CVS, Rite Aid, Walmart and Walgreens, but not every location will have the vaccine for kids available. Make sure to double-check availability before making an appointment at your local branch.

SCHOOLS AND OTHER COMMUNITY AND MOBILE CLINICS

Throughout the vaccination rollout, schools have played a key role in hosting clinics for teachers, older students and other residents. The state says they’re confident vaccine supply will not be an issue, but a few clinics may experience some delays.

The Nashua Division of Public Health & Community Services, along with many of the state's regional public health networks, has been working with schools to coordinate clinics. In Nashua, a local health official said the clinics will take place outside of school hours.

But some of these school-based clinics could face delays, says Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette. Delayed and rejected federal funding for vaccination efforts, she says, has caused some administrative slowdowns with clinic partners. Shibinette says it’s likely the children's vaccine is approved before funding is administered.

Some of New Hampshire's regional public health networks have said funding concerns are causing uncertainty in the planning process, but do not foresee significant delays.

Outside of the classroom, there will be other community and mobile clinics. The Nashua Division of Public Health & Community Services says they will offer the children’s vaccine at their regularly-scheduled immunization clinics.

The state’s mobile vaccine vans, regional public health networks, and other contracted providers have been holding mobile clinics at state parks, fairs, and other events, a trend that will continue for kids.

These clinics can be a good place to get questions and concerns addressed by health providers in a familiar setting.

DOCTORS OFFICES AND HOSPITALS

While doctors' offices across the state are planning to administer the pediatric vaccine, some places will not offer it. Complicated storage requirements and administrative challenges have meant that some providers don’t have the resources to offer the COVID-19 vaccine, for kids or adults.

Dr. Holly Mintz, a pediatrician and chief medical officer for ambulatory services with Elliot Health in Southern New Hampshire says kids coming in to see their doctor for routine appointments or other services will be able to get the vaccine at Elliot Health offices.

She says Elliot Health will also be holding clinics on Saturday mornings. Due to staffing shortages, Mintz says, Elliot Health will be unable to make appointments outside of clinic hours purely for vaccines. It’s a reality she laments because, before the pandemic, vaccine appointments for diseases like the flu had been something Elliot Health could offer its patients.

As soon as they receive doses, Memorial Hospital in North Conway plans to offer the vaccine at their regular clinics and at their provider offices, and will potentially hold off-hour clinics.

AT HOME

For kids who need the vaccine administered in their homes, families can schedule a homebound vaccination.

On-Site medical group, a New Hampshire-based company, is currently running the state’s homebound program. The company’s president, Jim Keady, says at-home vaccination will be available for kids who may have difficulty leaving the house due to a physical or mental disability.