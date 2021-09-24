Dover Man Charged In Hit-And-Run Death Of Retired Police Sergeant

A Dover man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a retired police sergeant who was training for a cycling event to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

State police say 45-year-old Craig Sprowl was arrested Friday morning at a Portsmouth hotel and was charged with negligent homicide and conduct after an accident.

Police said they didn't know when he'd be in court, and it's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

The arrest came three days after 59-year-old Donna Briggs, of Derry, died in Kingston.

The retired Hudson police sergeant was training for next month's Police Unity Tour.