WebHeader_Grove.jpg
NH News

Dover Man Charged In Hit-And-Run Death Of Retired Police Sergeant

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 24, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT
Sprowl_NHPolice_bookingphoto1.png
N.H. State Police photo
/
Craig Sprowl, 45, of Dover, N.H., was arrested in connection with the Sept. 21, 2021 fatal hit and run crash in Kingston, N.H.

A Dover man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a retired police sergeant who was training for a cycling event to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

State police say 45-year-old Craig Sprowl was arrested Friday morning at a Portsmouth hotel and was charged with negligent homicide and conduct after an accident.

Police said they didn't know when he'd be in court, and it's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

The arrest came three days after 59-year-old Donna Briggs, of Derry, died in Kingston.

The retired Hudson police sergeant was training for next month's Police Unity Tour.

NH NewspoliceKingston
Associated Press
