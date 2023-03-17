NH News Recap: Nor'easter blows through Town Meeting; Lawmakers pass parental bill of rights, ban racial profiling
The New Hampshire House and Senate met to vote on a number of bills this week. The House passed a bill that would prohibit racial profiling by law enforcement and in sentencing.
The state Senate also passed a bill that would require schools to tell parents about a student’s behavior if asked, including what pronouns they use and how they identify their sexuality. Opponents of the bill argue this singles out LGBTQ students and could violate their rights.
More than 70 New Hampshire towns postponed elections this week due to a nor'easter. We review the ballot results from some of the towns that still voted in the snow.
Guests:
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
- Paula Tracy, InDepth NH
