NH News

NH News Recap: Nor'easter blows through Town Meeting; Lawmakers pass parental bill of rights, ban racial profiling

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published March 17, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT
A sign that says "Trans is beautiful" is held above a crowd of people at the state house.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
People protested several bills dealing with the rights of LGBTQ+ youth, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The New Hampshire House and Senate met to vote on a number of bills this week. The House passed a bill that would prohibit racial profiling by law enforcement and in sentencing.

The state Senate also passed a bill that would require schools to tell parents about a student’s behavior if asked, including what pronouns they use and how they identify their sexuality. Opponents of the bill argue this singles out LGBTQ students and could violate their rights.

More than 70 New Hampshire towns postponed elections this week due to a nor'easter. We review the ballot results from some of the towns that still voted in the snow.

Guests: 

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Paula Tracy, InDepth NH

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week: 

Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
