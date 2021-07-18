-
Four people were taken to the hospital early this morning following a shooting on Interstate 293 South. The victims had recently left the Jewel Nightclub…
After years of court battles, a secret list containing the names of more than 270 law enforcement officers with credibility issues is one step closer to…
Last fall, the commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency (LEACT), appointed by Governor Sununu and made up of law…
A new NPR poll underscores the often-sharp differences Americans have when it comes to race, discrimination and policing — but there has been a shift over the last year.
Accountability, Not Justice: N.H. Activists, Residents React To Chauvin Guilty VerdictActivists and residents in New Hampshire say they feel a sense of relief after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of…
N.H. Advocates: Driver's Licenses Would Improve Relations Between Undocumented Immigrants And PoliceA bill in the New Hampshire State House that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license faces an uphill battle this year.Immigration…
A continuación, lee las noticias del miércoles 17 de marzo. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión…
Manchester police officers are getting new training that covers use of force, implicit bias, cultural responsiveness, and ethics.This portion of the…
Three months after the New Hampshire Supreme Court delivered a transformative ruling over government personnel practices, including police disciplinary…
A new criminal justice advisory team at the Cheshire County Sheriff’s office will focus on building community relationships and confidence in that…