© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today for your chance to win two season ski passes to the NH ski resort of your choice.
NH News

Retired N.H. Police Officer Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver While Biking In Kingston

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 22, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT
Police blue lights
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Police lights

A retired New Hampshire police sergeant was struck and killed by a motorist while on her bike training for an event to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

Fifty-nine-year-old Donna Briggs, of Derry, was found dead Tuesday night down an embankment off Route 125.

Kingston police said it appears Briggs was struck from behind by a southbound vehicle.

Video from a nearby business shows that it was a dark colored vehicle, and that the crash happened at 11:37 a.m.

Briggs was training for an interstate bike ride that raises funds for officers killed in the line of duty.

Tags

NH NewspoliceKingston
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press