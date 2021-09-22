Retired N.H. Police Officer Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver While Biking In Kingston

A retired New Hampshire police sergeant was struck and killed by a motorist while on her bike training for an event to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

Fifty-nine-year-old Donna Briggs, of Derry, was found dead Tuesday night down an embankment off Route 125.

Kingston police said it appears Briggs was struck from behind by a southbound vehicle.

Video from a nearby business shows that it was a dark colored vehicle, and that the crash happened at 11:37 a.m.

Briggs was training for an interstate bike ride that raises funds for officers killed in the line of duty.