© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR by becoming a sustaining member today!
NH News

Litchfield police chief accused of sexual harassment gets fined

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 27, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT
police-RyePD3_CROP_tuohy.jpg
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR

A New Hampshire police chief accused of sexually harassing a female employee has been convicted of official oppression.

Litchfield Chief Benjamin Sargent was charged with the misdemeanor in December and convicted by a judge Wednesday after a two-day trial, the attorney general's office said.

According to a police affidavit, Sargent was accused of being drunk at home on New Year's Eve 2021, calling a female employee and saying he had a crush on her. Investigators said Sargent admitted being intoxicated but denied expressing romantic or sexual feelings toward the employee.

Sargent, who has been on leave from his job, was ordered to pay $1,488 in fines and penalties. Town officials did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Tags
NH News police accountability and transparencyLitchfieldpolice
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.