Litchfield police chief accused of sexual harassment gets fined

A New Hampshire police chief accused of sexually harassing a female employee has been convicted of official oppression.

Litchfield Chief Benjamin Sargent was charged with the misdemeanor in December and convicted by a judge Wednesday after a two-day trial, the attorney general's office said.

According to a police affidavit, Sargent was accused of being drunk at home on New Year's Eve 2021, calling a female employee and saying he had a crush on her. Investigators said Sargent admitted being intoxicated but denied expressing romantic or sexual feelings toward the employee.

Sargent, who has been on leave from his job, was ordered to pay $1,488 in fines and penalties. Town officials did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.