NH’s school choice program hits enrollment cap – and has 300 students on a waitlist

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published August 4, 2025 at 4:33 PM EDT
The cafeteria at Memorial High School in Manchester, NH. (Annmarie Timmins photo / NHPR)
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
An increase in enrollment in New Hampshire's Education Freedom Account program will likely mean more students will leave public schools — and take state funding iwth them. (Annmarie Timmins photo / NHPR)

New Hampshire’s expanded school choice program has proven more popular than even supporters predicted. Fall enrollment has reached the 10,000 student cap and nearly 300 students are on a waitlist, according to numbers released Monday.

That means public schools will likely see a drop in enrollment and, and with it, at least $4,200 in state funding for each student who leaves. The amount increases for students who have special needs, are English language learners, or qualify for free- and reduced-price lunch.

One key measure of the program is still being calculated: the number of students who are using the voucher-style Education Freedom Account program to leave public school. Since the program began in 2021, about 65% of participants were already being homeschooled or attending private school when they enrolled, according to the Department of Education.

Kate Baker Demers, executive director of the Children's Scholarship Fund New Hampshire, said she didn’t expect to see enrollment in the voucher-style program almost double. She said the funding can be a game-changer for public school students who are struggling.

“They're going to go to a school environment where they're not experiencing bullying, or…are going to experience learning in ways that they never have before,” she said.

In the coming weeks, the state Department of Education will report how many students in each town are enrolled in the program.

The enrollment cap is set to expand to 12,500 the following school year because the law increases enrollment by 25%when it approaches the cap.

Democrats and public school advocates have said expanding the program to students who’ve already left public school when they enroll undermines the argument that the program is intended to give lower-income students an alternative to public school.

Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins
