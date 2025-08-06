How New Hampshire schools are adapting to AI's growing presence in the classroom

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

As educators prepare for the next school year, one consideration is becoming increasingly pressing: whether and how to embrace AI in schools.

The U.S. Department of Education sent a letter last month reminding educators — including those in New Hampshire — of the opportunity to use federal funds toward artificial intelligence learning tools.

And this summer, a coalition of New Hampshire groups has produced 77 pages of guidelines for teachers and school administrators to responsibly use those AI tools.

“We have to buckle down and understand it, so that we can help kids be prepared for it,” said Ellen Hume-Howard, the executive director of the New Hampshire Learning Institute, which helped create the guidelines. “And people don’t like change — they don’t like to do things they haven’t done, but that’s what it means to be an educator.”

The letter and guidance have come as New Hampshire schools have increased their use of AI. The state Department of Education has partnered with Khan Academy to provide “Khanmigo,” an AI–powered tutoring program for children, in New Hampshire schools. That program is provided for free by Khan Academy, with no state or local funding required.

But a number of other programs for schools have emerged that are powered by generative AI, such as Curipod, Book Creator AI, WriteReader, MagicSchool.ai, Eduaide.ai, and Class Companion.

State officials have argued there is a place for AI in schools, with limits. Caitlin Davis, the new Department of Education commissioner, was asked at a hearing what she thought of AI.

“I see it akin to a pocket calculator 50 years ago. Now, we would never say that there shouldn’t be calculators in classrooms. AI is a tool. It doesn’t replace educators. It doesn’t replace learning. And so we need to ensure that AI is instructor-led and most importantly that student privacy is at the center of all of those learning opportunities.”

In its July 22 “Dear Colleague” letter, the federal department has listed a number of ways in which it says schools can use the federal funds, from tutoring programs to career and college guidance to learning materials.

Meanwhile, the guidelines, published in June, are designed to give schools a vision of how to proactively introduce children to AI, Hume-Howard said. She argued the technology will soon be ubiquitous, and that children should understand its benefits and risks.

And Hume-Howard said that while cheating with AI is a problem, if schools are focused only on cracking down on student AI use, they will miss the opportunity to get ahead of the trend.

“Running away from this would be a mistake, because we would be short-changing our learners,” she said.

The guidelines, which were created by a team that included the New Hampshire School Administrators Association, the New Hampshire Association of School Principals, the New Hampshire School Boards Association, New Hampshire Association of Special Education Administrators, and the New Hampshire Supporting Tech-using Educators, feature a roadmap for schools to implement AI policies. That includes forming an AI task force in each school, coming up with policies and rules to govern the use of AI, and developing training plans to bring educators on board.

The guidelines also have suggestions for appropriate uses of AI. In English classes, students could use AI to have simulated conversations with characters, or to generate writing prompts, the guidelines say. In math classes, AI can help break down complicated problems, and in science class, students could use AI to analyze lab data and compare an AI interpretation of scientific findings with peer reviewed journals.

They also name a number of concerns with AI that teachers should take into account during assignments. For instance, AI can hallucinate and give wrong information, or be biased, depending on the source material it was trained on. It can aid academic dishonesty, and it can undermine a student’s critical thinking skills if it is overused.

The guidelines have a number of suggestions for teachers to combat these risks. “Be purposeful. Align AI use with instructional goals and outcomes — not novelty or convenience,” the guidelines state. “Be critical. Always preview and verify AI outputs for accuracy, bias, and developmental appropriateness” and “Be ethical. Model equitable, respectful, and secure uses of AI tools,” they continue.

It is not yet clear how many New Hampshire school districts will adopt more AI-based instruction. But some teachers and administrators are showing independent interest.

In March, dozens of teachers assembled at the New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord to attend a daylong workshop on the topic. Day of AI, an MIT-founded initiative, provides presentations to public school staff demonstrating what AI is, how to harness it in the classroom, and how to avoid its pitfalls.

“You think of a shop where there’s hammers and saws and other tools, and there’s certain jobs you should use the hammer for, and certain jobs to use the saw for, and certain jobs you should use the ruler for,” said Ethan Berman, the founder of Day of AI, in an interview.

Administrators and teachers attending the conference said they recognized the importance of AI, even if they were wary of it. And they agreed that more schools should adopt policies regulating how to use it.

“The AI is here, and it’s not going away,” said Eric Larcomb, the principal of Memorial School in the Sanborn Regional School District.

