© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Funding cuts put NHPR and trusted news at risk. Act now—make your gift to protect independent journalism.

Refresher Course: Is gerrymandering legal?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Michelle Liu,
Julia Furukawa
Published August 5, 2025 at 4:59 PM EDT
Voters entering Oyster River High School in Durham, NH, to vote in the Nov. 5, 2024 election. Todd Bookman photo / NHPR
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
Voters entering Oyster River High School in Durham, NH, to vote in the Nov. 5, 2024 election. Todd Bookman photo / NHPR

Every other Tuesday, the team behind Civics 101 joins NHPR’s All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa to talk about how our democratic institutions actually work.

Dozens of Texas House Democrats have fled the state to block a redistricting plan. Texas Republicans unveiled a draft congressional map last week that would create more Republican-leaning seats in the U.S. House.

As the redistricting dispute continues, Civics 101 host Nick Capodice joins Julia to talk about gerrymandering, how politicians redraw a map to choose their voters and if it’s even legal.

Transcript

Before we get into what's going on in Texas, can you give us a quick explainer on what gerrymandering is?

Every ten years in the U.S., we do a census. After that census, we do what is called redistricting. This is where we adjust the maps defining our state's congressional districts. This is normal and good, and we have been doing it a long time. Now, gerrymandering is when those district lines are drawn for a political purpose. The districts are divided, so one party is assured to get more seats in the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C.

Okay, how is this done then? How can someone draw a map to benefit one party over the other?

Well, it'd be easy to do in New Hampshire, so I'll use it as an example. Listeners in New Hampshire know that we have two districts, though we had as many as four at one point. Both of our representatives in New Hampshire are in the Democratic Party, but let's say the Republican Party wanted to make it so one of those two seats in Congress went to a Republican. What they simply do is draw the district map so all the very blue cities and towns in New Hampshire are in one district, and then the other district would be majority Republican, sending a GOP to Washington.

One thing that's tricky though, is that under the Constitution, the number of people in each district has to be the same. So these maps get very creative. I encourage listeners out there to look up some of the more obvious ones. States with districts that are long straight lines or strange geometric shapes.

Is [gerrymandering] legal?

It depends on your state. Many states have declared political or racial gerrymandering unconstitutional. However, while the Supreme Court has so far ruled that racial gerrymandering is unconstitutional and a violation of the Voting Rights Act, political gerrymandering was ruled in 2019 to not be under the purview of the Supreme Court.

All right, Nick, let's circle back to what's going on in Texas right now. Are Republicans indeed trying to create a gerrymander?

They are, Julia. And in this instance, there is no secret whatsoever that that's what they're trying to do. President Donald Trump has requested that Texas redraw its congressional maps before the midterm elections, with the explicit goal of sending five more Republicans to the House. These [current] maps were drawn a while ago after our 2020 census, but [Texas Gov. Greg Abbott] and the Republican-controlled legislature is trying to change them now, not after a census.

So to give you an example: Texas has 38 districts—that’s 38 representatives in federal government. If we use the 2024 election as sort of a loose measurement, 56% of Texans voted for Trump, 43% for Kamala Harris. If we had a system based on that—and we don't—Texas would have 21 Republicans and 16 Democrats in the U.S. House in Washington. Under these new maps, it could look like 30 Republicans and eight Democrats without anybody changing their vote whatsoever.

But ultimately, the decision on whether this can happen or not, lies with the courts, and current trends in the courts lead me to believe the GOP might get their way on this one. Whether or not the Democratic Party retaliates by doing the same thing in Democratic-controlled states is up in the air.
Tags
All Things Considered Refresher Coursegerrymandering
Michelle Liu
As the All Things Considered producer, my goal is to bring different voices on air, to provide new perspectives, amplify solutions, and break down complex issues so our listeners have the information they need to navigate daily life in New Hampshire. I also want to explore how communities and the state can work to—and have worked to—create solutions to the state’s housing crisis.
See stories by Michelle Liu
Julia Furukawa
As the host of All Things Considered, I work to hold those in power accountable and elevate the voices of Granite Staters who are changemakers in their community, and make New Hampshire the unique state it is. What questions do you have about the people who call New Hampshire home?
See stories by Julia Furukawa
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.