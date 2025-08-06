10 things to do in NH this weekend: Lancaster Folk Fest, Thrift Witch Boogie, and a teddy bear clinic
Whether you stay close to home or explore a new corner of New Hampshire, there are plenty of opportunities to create art, enjoy the outdoors, and see live music.
Seacoast
- Teddy Bear Clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 8, in Dover. This educational event is designed to helps kids learn what to expect at the doctor’s office. Stuffed animals get a check-up, ID bracelet, and "stitches" from volunteer health care professionals. More details. (Free for members, $14.50 for non-members)
- Thrift Witch Boogie from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, in Newmarket. Join for a night of dancing, music, and secondhand style. Prizes for bold outfits will be awarded. This event benefits the Portsmouth Halloween parade. Tickets are $25. More details.
Merrimack Valley
- The Taylor Swift Experience at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 8, in Concord. This all ages show is a part of the Music Under the Dome series at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center. Tickets are $15. More details.
North Country
- Lancaster Acoustic Fest begins at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, in Lancaster's Centennial Park. Enjoy an afternoon of acoustic music featuring a vibrant mix of local and regional talent. More details.
- Visit Rivervail Ranch between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, in Errol for fly fishing, a biking tour or a walking tour. Animal viewing is not guaranteed, but you may be able to see the resident bison or elk. More details. (Tours begin at $35, three-hour fishing slot begins at $60)
Upper Valley
- Art in Focus from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 8, in Hanover. This event is designed for people Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia and their care partners. A trained museum educator will lead a gallery tour and hands-on art activity, with all materials provided. Pre-registration is required for this free event. More details.
Monadnock Region
- Art as Meditation Weekend Workshop from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, in Brattleboro, Vermont. This workshop will focus on mindfulness and creating without goals. More details. ($77 for adults)
- "Fated" at Andy’s Summer Playhouse in Wilton opens this weekend. The show is running at various times on Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 7 to 10. This new musical centers on the story of the ancient Sisters of Fate and what happens when they tire of Hades. Tickets are $10. More details.
Plus: Kids Comic Club happens on the second Friday of each month at 4:30 p.m. at the Keene Public Library! Organizers say it's perfect for the 8- to 12-year-old comic fan in your life. More details.
Southern Tier
- Alex Minasian Trio at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10 in Brookline at the Andres Institute of Art. For this performance only, the show will open with a special short set by student musicians. Tickets are $25. More details.
Lakes Region
Volunteer Trail Work on Wentworth begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, in Sandwich. Join other volunteers for a hike up Mt. Israel to help maintain the trail's water bars. The hike is about 4 miles out and back and will use Mead Base Trailhead as a central location. More details.