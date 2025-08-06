‘Utterly terrifying’: Dartmouth scientists reeling from Trump’s biomedical research cuts

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

This year, Dr. Steven Bernstein, a researcher at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, was planning to study the health of farm workers, particularly in the dairy industry in northern New Hampshire and Vermont.

The idea, he said in an interview with the Bulletin, was “to develop and test some interventions to improve what we call the social determinants of health: their ability to access fresh food, their transportation, physical activity, exercise, etc. This is a group that has a pretty tough life in a lot of ways. They work really hard, and most of them come from Central America.”

The National Institutes of Health, an arm of the federal government and the world’s largest funder of biomedical research, had made a call for this type of research specifically. Now, the NIH, under President Donald Trump, has reversed course, putting the brakes on Bernstein’s and other projects.

Bernstein said he applied for funding for the project last year. While it wasn’t accepted, he and his collaborators had the option to resubmit. But before that happened, the NIH eliminated that pool of funding because it was deemed to be related to DEI — diversity, equity, and inclusion. Bernstein, who was working with other researchers at the University of Vermont, said for that reason — along with concerns that the Trump administration’s stance and actions on immigration would make it difficult to work with a group largely made up of migrants — the project has halted. He said it would’ve cost roughly $3 million over five years.

“There’s been tremendous anxiety and unease and fear among all of us,” Bernstein said. “Particularly for our younger investigators, the people whose careers are in their early phases. That early funding, those first grants, are critical for what they want to do, and so it’s been a rather stressful time.”

In addition to doing his own research, Bernstein leads all of Dartmouth Hitchcock’s research efforts as chief research officer. He said the number of grants at Dartmouth Hitchcock that have been canceled or denied as a result of the cuts has been “modest,” but the Trump administration’s broader attack on biomedical research nationwide has had a big impact.

Among other research institutions in New Hampshire, the University of New Hampshire receives some funding from NIH, but not enough to be affected by the cuts, UNH Director of Public Relations Tania DeLuzuriaga told the Bulletin via email.

Since January, the Trump administration has targeted biomedical research in a number of ways. It’s rejected thousands of grants ostensibly about DEI-related topics. In the early days of Trump’s second presidency, the NIH capped indirect costs for research at 15%, though that cut has been paused by courts while appeals are litigated. Last week, a memo from the Office of Management and Budget appeared to instruct the NIH to halt all new research grants, though the OMB subsequently walked that back publicly after it was reported in the press. Additionally, press reports suggest billions of dollars in grants that were expected to be doled out are being delayed. Trump has also asked Congress to cut the NIH’s budget by 40%, or $18 billion, though it’s unclear if Congress will get on board.

At Dartmouth Hitchcock, Bernstein said affected projects fall into four “buckets:”

The first bucket is grants that have already been awarded but were terminated by the federal government. With these grants, the federal government has decided it won’t give anymore funding to the project as expected. At Dartmouth College, which is affiliated with Dartmouth Hitchcock, at least three federal grants have been canceled, according to Bernstein and an online database called Grant Witness compiled by a group of concerned researchers. One of the grants was to fund research on circadian rhythms and another a study on treatment for opioid addiction. A third funded a mentorship program for students from underrepresented backgrounds.

The second bucket is grants that haven’t been terminated, but NIH hasn’t given them notice that next year’s funding is being awarded. He explained that for multi-year NIH grants, researchers are required to submit an annual report updating NIH on their work and if they’re hitting milestones. He said it’s “usually a relatively routine process,” but “that’s not the case anymore; it is now routine for months to go by before you get your notice of award for your next year of funding.” He said Dartmouth Hitchcock has been fronting the money for these projects with the expectation it will be reimbursed when the NIH provides the funding, “but this can create financial constraints on the institution and also great anxiety among the investigators.”

“They’re in a bit of a limbo,” he said. “We think they’ll continue but, man, it’s taking months and months to find out.”

The third bucket is grants that are never submitted because the funding opportunities for them were eliminated. This is the bucket Bernstein’s research on farm workers fell into.

“The fourth is not really a category per se but it’s possible that people aren’t really sure if this is what they want to do with their careers,” Bernstein said. “I’ve had a number of conversations with really smart young people, mid-career people, who are thinking of leaving a career in research. So the potential loss of regeneration of scientific talent is real. And for those of us who are a little more senior in our careers or hold positions of leadership, this is utterly terrifying, because this 80-year project to build the American biomedical research enterprise into the envy of the world is at real risk of generational damage.”

He said a good example of this is the MOSAIC program, which created a set of funding opportunities for young biomedical scientists from underrepresented backgrounds. Bernstein said a researcher from Dartmouth Hitchcock and another from Dartmouth College were planning to submit funding requests through this program before it was eliminated.

Three other Dartmouth Hitchcock projects, all led by the same young researcher at the hospital’s Department of Community and Family Medicine, have also been affected by cuts, Bernstein said. The projects were set to examine northern New England’s lack of a primary care physician network, the effects of climate change on people in the region, and long COVID. The pilot grants were eliminated, and Bernstein said they don’t know why. The researcher was able to find funding elsewhere though, he said. The total budgetary impact of the three projects together is “just under $100,000,” Bernstein said.

“We care about the potential loss of the grant dollars, direct dollars and indirect dollars, but we also care deeply, again, about the science that’s potentially lost and the careers of these investigators,” Bernstein said. “These are just good people doing good work. They just want to improve human health. And that science really doesn’t have a political agenda, and the scientific community, in many ways, is sort of apolitical actually, and we tend to view the research we do as apolitical. Historical support for NIH and biomedical research in general has enjoyed broad, bipartisan support, so I think a lot of us were unprepared for what’s happening, and so we’ve had to sort of rethink how we approach our advocacy for the scientific enterprise.”

The White House did not respond to the Bulletin’s request for comment.

Even with the cuts, Dartmouth College and Dartmouth Hitchcock have avoided the more severe attacks that Trump has leveled against other Ivy League institutions. Of the eight Ivy League colleges and universities, Dartmouth’s president, Sian Leah Beilock, was the only leader not to sign a letter — which was signed by over 600 other colleges and universities — condemning the federal cuts. The New Yorker called Dartmouth “the Ivy League’s Switzerland” for its neutrality.

Bernstein said Dartmouth has been receiving lots of very qualified applications from researchers leaving institutions that have faced more stringent cuts.

“In a way, it’s an opportune moment for Dartmouth and Dartmouth Hitchcock to recruit scientific talent,” he said. “On the other hand, it’s extraordinarily distressing to ponder the circumstances that led to that.”

