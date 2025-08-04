Summer food assistance rolls out to New Hampshire families on time this year

For the first time since the Summer EBT program started in 2020, more than 20,000 households in New Hampshire have received summer food assistance benefits by the end of July.

New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services says a law passed in 2024 bolstered its resources and infrastructure to get the federal money out during summer break.

In previous years, families would get the benefits as late as November.

The summer food assistance program provides $120 per child to support families who rely on free and reduced school meals during the academic year. This summer, the program is covering 40,000 children in the state.

“It’s a small benefit,” said Laura Milliken, executive director of NH hunger solutions. “... but it helps families to feed their kids at a time that a lot of families are having trouble making ends meet.”

Milliken said next year the funds will be distributed even earlier in the summer.