Live updates: Where things stand at the end of Election Day 2024 in New Hampshire

Voting got off to a busy start this morning at the Loudon fire station, with around 300 voters streaming through each hour.

For some, Donald Trump provoked strong emotions – for or against.

Becky Herrmann showed up at the polls with her 19-year-old daughter Anna, who was voting in her first presidential election. Both women sported “Trump 2024” ribbons in their hair.

“There’s a whole lot at stake with the border, with kids being able to afford things,” Becky said. “What else Anna?”

“Saving women’s sports,” Anna said, referring to concerns about transgender athletes playing on girls’ teams.

But Marie Gray, 83, couldn’t stomach voting for Trump, even though she usually goes Republican and worked for Nikki Haley’s campaign in the primary.

“I voted for Kamala Harris because I really dislike Donald Trump,” she said. “Really strongly dislike him. I don’t know what we’re going to get with Kamala Harris. I know what she’s been promising and saying.”

Gray, who’s retired, also expressed frustration with the tone of that race – and others up and down the ballot.

“Glad it’s gonna be over shortly,” she said. “I think this is the nastiest election that I can recall. I’m really just disgusted.”

Kevin Ronald, a small business owner, declined to say who he chose for president – but said he was unhappy with both options.

“She’s done nothing for four years,” he said, “and he has a loose mouth and has got a couple screws loose.”

Other voters named a range of concerns motivating their choice of candidates. For retiree Suzanne Rude, reproductive rights were a high priority.

“As a woman who’s had a couple children and also had to have help with a miscarriage, I really worry about some of our states that are cutting back on access to reproductive care,” she said.

Sara Bellorado, meanwhile, said her main concerns were the economy and the border.

“The illegals pouring over the border, bringing fentanyl,” she said. “I’m a drug and alcohol counselor. Like, it’s crazy. We have to stop it. People are dying.”

Wanda Follansbee, a school behavioralist, said women’s rights and concerns about Donald Trump’s past behavior are important to her. But she also wants the next governor to address high property taxes.

“It’s tough to pay your property taxes when life changes and you lose your spouse, and so you’ve lost half your income,” she said.

“It’s tough to look at something you’ve worked hard for for 40 years and say, do I move to something smaller? Do I move out of a town I feel loved and supported in, because the property taxes are so high?”

