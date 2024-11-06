LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Where things stand at the end of Election Day 2024 in New Hampshire
Quick links: NHPR/AP election results | NHPR election coverage | NHPR voter guide | Find your polling place | Look up a sample ballot | Check your voter registration status | Track your absentee ballot | Voter information in Spanish, French and Mandarin | Voter registration rules | Voter ID rules
NHPR's news team spent the day talking to voters and poll workers about how the election process went, how they're feeling and the issues they care about. You can find the latest New Hampshire election results here.
Our stories are driven by you – the voters of New Hampshire. Your concerns, hopes and questions power our team of local reporters and editors. Read more about our promise to you this election season.
That's all for tonight
Thanks for following along! We're winding down our live updates here for the evening, but you can keep following our election results page for the latest vote counts and our homepage for more clarity on what those results mean for New Hampshire.
And don't forget: Election Day is just one step in the voting process. There's a lot more that happens after the polls close to ensure the count is accurate.
Goodlander maintaining lead in CD2
Democrat Maggie Goodlander appears on track to represent New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District in Washington next year, though the race has not yet been officially called by the Associated Press.
As of 11:30 p.m., Goodlander was leading with 55% of the vote compared to about 45% for her Republican opponent, Lily Tang Williams. That’s with about 65% of the total votes counted.
When Goodlander initially addressed supporters in Concord Tuesday evening, she was careful not to declare victory. But she told reporters shortly after 11:30 p.m. that Tang Williams had called to congratulate her.
Goodlander grew up in Nashua but spent most of her career in Washington, where her resume included stints in the Biden White House and as a U.S. Supreme Court clerk. She has leaned into that experience on the campaign trail, arguing that it makes her well-positioned to navigate Congress if elected.
Tang Williams was born in China and became a U.S. citizen several decades ago. She has frequently referenced her experience growing up under communist rule as a catalyst for her political involvement, saying that she wants to prevent the U.S. from going down a similar path. This is not her first run for political office: She lost a bid for this same New Hampshire congressional seat two years ago, and another bid for a Colorado U.S. Senate seat in 2016.
Sununu celebrates 50th birthday at Ayotte election party
The incumbent governor rang in two milestones on Tuesday night: As Chris Sununu marked his first election in years not appearing on a New Hampshire ballot, he also celebrated his 50th birthday.
NHPR's Kate Dario reports that Sununu was treated to a rendition of "Happy Birthday" by the crowd gathered at Kelly Ayotte's election night party in Salem.
Craig concedes to Ayotte in NH governor's race
Republican Kelly Ayotte is on track to be New Hampshire’s next governor. Democrat Joyce Craig conceded the race in a speech in Manchester shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The Associated Press hadn’t yet called the race in Ayotte’s favor, with about half of the state’s votes reported as of 10:01 p.m. But at that time, Ayotte was winning about 51% to 47%.
Incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu decided not to seek reelection, paving the way for an open contest this year. He endorsed Ayotte and campaigned frequently alongside her in the final months of the race.
Ayotte served one term in the U.S. Senate but lost a tight race for reelection in 2016. She also previously served as the state’s first female attorney general. When she launched her campaign for governor, she promised to focus on keeping taxes low and improving public safety. She also frequently invoked Massachusetts as a punching bag on the campaign trail, urging the public not to “Mass up New Hampshire.”
Craig spent three terms leading Manchester, New Hampshire’s largest city, before launching her campaign for governor. She entered the race with a promise to protect reproductive rights and strengthen public education.
Democrat Chris Pappas claims victory in CD1
Democrat Chris Pappas has declared victory in the race for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District. His Republican challenger, Russell Prescott has conceded.
The Associated Press has not yet called the race.
As of 10 p.m., Pappas was leading by more than 10% with 52% of votes counted.
Pappas, who lives in Manchester, has represented the 1st District since 2019. Before that, he served on the state’s Executive Council and in the Legislature.
Prescott lives in Kingston and also has a long resume in state government. He, too, served on the Executive Council and in the Legislature. This was his second time making a run for Congress, after losing in the Republican primary in 2022.
Durham absentee vote count begins after delay
From NHPR news partner Seacoastonline:
The process of counting absentee ballots in Durham began after 8 p.m. Tuesday after being delayed by a citizens petition. The petition was rejected by the town moderator, Chris Regan, under the guidance of the attorney general's office, allowing the ballots to be officially processed after hours of delay.
The citizen protest petition was submitted and certified by the town clerk Tuesday before 8 a.m. Michael Garrity, spokesperson for the attorney general's office, said, "Durham will wait to process its absentee ballots until the polls close and they have taken steps to make sure they can process as quickly as possible once the polls do close."
Brenda Towne, a representative of the group that filed the absentee ballot protest petition, presented Durham election moderator Regan with the citizen group’s submission- a single document showing the names of approximately 1,100 Durham voters who cast absentee ballots the group was disputing.
Regan swiftly rejected it. Towne, an East Wakefield resident, claimed the group is using the petition as a way to raise awareness of a lack of voter identification needed to submit an absentee ballot in New Hampshire.
This update is being shared through our partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. You can read the full story from Seacoastonline here.
In Londonderry, some in line still making up their minds
Even as the sun set and races started being called across the country, new voters were still lining up at Londonderry's polling place.
Town councilor John Farrell said the town expanded voting hours a few years ago to meet high demand. He said it was the right call — 300 voters lined up before the sun rose so they could vote right at 6 a.m.
Today, the Londonderry polls closed at 8 p.m. But Farrell reminded potential voters that as long as they were in line by 7:59 p.m., they could vote.
“Some people complained about long lines, but most people seemed happy and excited,” he said.
Like many election officials across the state, he estimated this year might set records for voter turnout.
Tracey Sabin is a teacher in Londonderry. As she waited in line, she was still torn on who to pick for president.
“There are things I like and things don’t like on both sides,” she said. She’s worried about the cost of living and was voting with her son in mind, wanting to make the country an easier place for him to grow up in.
Michaela Hites is hoping to be the change she wishes to see. She’s running for the New Hampshire State House, hoping to a progressive voice for young people in her community. She donned a Keffiyeh, a symbol of Palestinian solidarity, as she canvassed outside the polls.
“I probably won’t be able to make a huge change in the State House,” she said. “But it’s important to bring attention to human rights issues.”
Durham absentee votes count delayed by petition
From NHPR news partner Seacoastonline:
The process of counting absentee ballots in Durham has been put on hold until the polls close Tuesday evening, a delay ordered following a resident petition filed with the town.
The citizen protest petition was submitted and certified by the town clerk Tuesday before 8 a.m. It was signed off by town election moderator Christopher Regan, verifying it as a valid petition and ensuring that absentee ballots won’t be counted until after the polls have closed.
The polls in Durham are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Town Administrator Todd Selig, the town has over 1,000 mail-in absentee ballots that need to be counted. His worry is that the group will dispute every absentee ballot one-by-one Tuesday night rather than be challenged in one big batch.
This update is being shared through our partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. You can read the full story from Seacoastonline here.
More polls start to close, and results are coming in
The last of New Hampshire's open polling places were scheduled to close at 8 p.m.
However, people who are waiting in line to vote can still stay in line to cast their ballots even after the official closing time.
To follow along as the vote counts start to take shape, check out our results page here.
Some polls start to close, but those in line can still vote
Voting is winding down at many polling places around the state, but those who are still waiting in line can still vote.
"Those in line at the time the announcement is made that the polls have closed, provided they are qualified voters, must be allowed to vote," according to the state's election procedure manual.
More than 85% of New Hampshire's polling places were scheduled to close at 7 p.m., according to the Secretary of State. Some are scheduled to remain open until at least 8 p.m.
Here's more details about what happens after polls close and counting begins.
Busy, but efficient in Salem
For many voters in Salem, persistently high prices were top of mind tonight.
The English family voted together.
“I want a change,” said Heidi English, who named the economy and immigration as her most important issues.
Her son, Taylor English, voted for the first time ever.
“I never thought I’d really want to vote,” he said. “But this year I really wanted to put my opinion in.”
Conservative voters expressed confidence in Republican candidates in national and local races.
“I think Trump’s gonna win 2-to-1,” said Carl Armano.
“This is a really red town,” said Betty Gay, who was canvassing for Republican candidates. “So if any of our down ballot people don’t make it, it will be an amazing shock.”
At North Salem Elementary School, there was a constant flow of people heading in and out, but even amid the post-work rush, no long lines formed.
Assistant Town Moderator Mike Carney said it’s been like this — busy, but efficient — all day.
“We’re gonna set a record,” he said. He estimated voter turnout will be around 85% this year, a significant jump from 2020’s rate of around 73%.
He said new technology is helping them process votes much faster.
In Berlin, voters share the personal reasons behind their presidential picks
Communities across New Hampshire are reporting very high turnout for Tuesday’s election.
Nate Hegyi, the host of NHPR's Outside/In podcast, went out to talk with voters in the North Country about what's on their minds as they enter the polls.
In Berlin, where the city was almost evenly split between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in 2020, Nate found a lot of folks who are deeply — and personally — dialed into the presidential race.
We highly recommend listening to this story - you can do that, and find a full transcript, here.
Post-work voters start lining up in Laconia
As people get off work, Laconia’s Ward 5 is slowly forming a line to vote. Children are skipping up to the entrance with their parents and some people ride in on motorcycles.
Claire Hebert-Dow said she’s seen whole families come in and she thinks people are turning out for this election because it’s important to them.
“I’ve seen more babies,” Hebert-Dow said. “They bring the whole family in because they just don’t want to miss this opportunity. There’s something in the air that says this election is important and we want to put our voices into it. We don't want to be complaining the next day.”
Hebert-Dow said Ward 5 has a little over 1,300 documented voters but this election they're closing in on close to 2,000 people who have voted.
“We’ve had to empty the box because it gets so full,” Hebert-Dow said. “It gets jammed up.”
Hebert-Dow said she has also noticed that people are more proud to wear their “I voted” stickers.
Race for NH governor expected to break spending record
Republican Kelly Ayotte is continuing to criticize Democrat Joyce Craig for campaigning out of state alongside Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey.
But the bulk of Ayotte's own financial support in the tight race for New Hampshire governor comes from out-of-state donors.
According to recent campaign finance reports, Ayotte has raised nearly $18 million — a record amount of money — with two thirds of it coming from the Live Free PAC, which is funded by the Republican Governors Association.
Filings show the Democratic Governors Association has meanwhile donated about $1 million to Craig, or about 20% of her total campaign funds collected.
Craig is looking for more cash in western Massachusetts, where she was set to appear Monday night in North Hampton, alongside Healey.
In a statement, Ayotte accused Craig of preferring to collect checks from what she called “Massachusetts liberals” than face questions about her record as the former mayor of Manchester.
Overall spending in this year's governor's race is expected to top the previous record, set in 2000 when Republican Craig Benson won a competitive three-way GOP primary, and then the general election, in part by spending more than $11 million of his own money.
Reproductive rights, January 6, and Joe Biden on voters minds in Concord
Barbara Rousseau, a volunteer greeter at Concord’s Ward 10, said voters were lined up when the polls opened Tuesday morning. Voters were still filing in at a fast clip at mid-day.
“I think everybody has this election on their mind,” Rousseau said. “They're concerned about what's going to happen to our country, and they also are good citizens. And they love America.”
Among those voters was Judie Waldert, who registered as a Republican when she and her husband, Bill, moved from upstate New York to Concord 12 years ago. She left the party in 2016 because she disliked the way then-candidate Donald Trump treated his opponent, Hillary Clinton.
"And I just said, I can't vote for a man like that. He doesn't respect women,” Waldert said. She voted for Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday, partly over reproductive health rights.
“I don't want my granddaughter to have less rights than I did,” Waldert said. “I'm old enough to remember women dying from coat hanger abortions, and I do not want to go back there again.”
Will Moher, a self-described “progressive liberal, through and through,” also gave his vote to Harris. Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was on his mind Tuesday.
“The most important thing for me is that Donald Trump doesn’t ever step foot in the White House again,” Moher said. “January 6 is entirely disqualifying. He tried to bring down the government of the United States of America, and now he’s running for the top position in the American government.”
Todd Haywood chose Republicans at the top of his ticket, backing Trump and gubernatorial candidate Kelly Ayotte, and Democrat Tara Reardon for state Senate.
Like some Democrats, Haywood said this election has left him concerned about the state of American democracy. But his frustration centers on the way Harris replaced President Joe Biden on the ballot after the primary.
“They tossed 15 million votes out the window,” he said, referring to the votes Biden received. “Democratic votes. There is no democracy in the Democratic party.”
Pittsfield woman injured at polling place, still votes
Emergency medical workers were called to the Pittsfield Middle/High School late Tuesday afternoon, after an older woman fell on the hard gym floor on her way to vote. She was bandaged and placed in a gurney – but insisted on voting before they carried her out of the polling place, said Moderator Jackson Marston.
“Her first concern was, she wanted to make sure that she was able to cast her ballot,” he said.
So poll workers and medical personnel made it happen. They stood around the gurney, with their backs to her, so she could fill out her ballot in privacy. Then they carried her to the ballot machine, so she could feed her ballot into it directly.
Marston said the woman appeared to be in some pain, but was coherent and looked like she would be OK. He said it’s a good example of one voter’s commitment.
“There’s a lot of people who might think that they can’t make it up to vote,” he said. “But that person was really – they were dedicated, getting their vote cast.”
Young voters get in on the action in Derry
At Pinkerton Academy in Derry, young people — both new voters and soon-to-be voters — took part in the action.
20 year-old Jada Mandes drove home from college at Suffolk University in Boston last night to vote in person today. She cast her first ballot ever for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.
She said if her generation has an impact now, “it will be better in the long run.”
Students at Pinkerton had the day off today, but that didn’t stop some of them from coming to campus. Members of the social studies honor society helped direct traffic and point voters in the right direction.
“I definitely wish that I could vote, but it’s good to be part of the process in any way that we can be,” said 16 year-old Lilian Sibona.
“And it also helps for the coming years when we can vote, we’re gonna know what to do now,” added Gabrielle Holt.
Mother and daughter Kelly and Erin Cogan voted together and were both cautiously optimistic about Harris’ chances. They said women’s rights and public education were at the front of their minds. Erin’s little brother tagged along but couldn’t partake — he turns 18 in 17 days.
Town clerk Tina Guilford said turnout was unprecedentedly high. Around 4, the line snaked around the school and car traffic clogged the surrounding streets.
Luckily, for anyone working up an appetite in line could pick up a snack: Cub Scout troop 405 was selling popcorn and pretzels.
Goodlander, Tang Williams debate housing, taxes, gun safety in CD2 forum
The candidates competing in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District offered different visions for the nation’s economic and foreign policy, while they appeared to find common ground on solutions to a nationwide lack of housing in a debate at the NHPR studios in Concord.
Democrat Maggie Goodlander, a Nashua native who has spent much of her career in Washington D.C., and Republican Lily Tang Williams, who describes herself as libertarian-leaning and ran twice previously for Congress, met for the first time in this race. The winner will serve the district represented for over a decade by Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster.
Here’s what the candidates had to say about the issues on voters’ minds.
Watch/listen: Watch and listen to the 2nd Congressional District candidates forum on NHPR
CD1: Prescott's conservative credentials meet Pappas' 'no drama' formula
Russell Prescott has held seats in the New Hampshire State House stretching back more than two decades, including in the state Senate, where he won tough contests against Democrat Maggie Hassan, who would go on to become governor and U.S. senator. Prescott has also served on the Executive Council. Now, he's aiming for his highest office yet, as the Republican nominee against incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas in the state's 1st Congressional District. As he campaigns in the district that stretches from Manchester to the Seacoast and into the White Mountains, Prescott is hoping his track record of conservative votes and his relatively laid back demeanor will help him where past GOP challengers to Pappas have fallen short.
Meanwhile. Dante Scala, a political scientist at UNH, says the Pappas strategy is to be perceived as a “no drama guy” who delivers results. Look no further than the congressional committees Pappas sits on, Scala said: infrastructure, small businesses, and veterans’ issues.
“That's like the Holy Trinity of committees, if you're an incumbent who doesn't want to make a lot of waves but wants to take care of his community and get reelected,” said Scala.
Belmont: 'You got 2,000 voters at noon and have 7 hours to go'
By later afternoon, Alvin Nix Jr., Belmont’s Town Moderator was able to sit down for lunch. He was polishing off a bag of chips and said that nearly half of the town’s registered voters at the polls.
“You got 2,000 voters at noon and have 7 hours to go from there,” Nix said. “I think you’re going to have a pretty big show out.”
Nix said he agrees with the Secretary of State David Scanlan that the turn out for this election is going to be big.
Belmont hosts their elections at their town’s high school and earlier in the morning Nix said they had lines out the door and they’re expecting about a 90% turn out.
“We must have pulled in about 200 voters at 7 o’clock,” Nix said.
Nix said he wants it this way though.
“The best part of an election like this is that everyone gets to see their old friends,” Nix said.
Craig, Ayotte clash over key issues in debate
The candidates for New Hampshire governor clashed over housing, immigration and abortion rights during a forum at NHPR that illuminated sharp distinctions in how the two would lead the state.
Democrat Joyce Craig, the former mayor of Manchester, and Republican Kelly Ayotte, former U.S. senator and state attorney general, also repeatedly questioned each other’s trustworthiness and commitment to New Hampshire’s well-being, as the contest enters its final two weeks before Election Day.
Watch/listen: Governor candidates forum at NHPR
In the forum, produced by the Granite State News Collaborative, Ayotte framed her candidacy as a means by which to continue what she considers to be the successful tenure of Gov. Chris Sununu’s administration, while Craig emphasized what she described as Ayotte’s willingness to change positions for political advantage.
Here’s how the candidates discussed some key issues facing New Hampshire.
Points for style, congeniality in Epsom
As voters trickled into the Epsom Bible Church this afternoon, Selectman Virginia Drew was there to greet them.
“Good morning!” she said, before correcting herself. “Or afternoon! Well, I’ve been standing out here since 7 saying ‘good morning.’ ”
Before she was ever elected to town office, Drew volunteered as a ballot clerk. She said volunteering at a small-town polling place is a great way to see people you know – and meet those you don’t.
The Friends of the Epsom Public Library had an Election Day bake sale; it was already sold out before noon. The local food pantry was also there collecting donations. Drew pointed out a voter who’d just walked past with bags of groceries in each hand.
She said people turning out to vote in Epsom tend to be congenial, even if they’re from opposite ends of the political spectrum. She pointed to a group of Democrats and Republicans holding signs nearby.
“The electioneering going over there,” she said, “one of the boards they were holding up, they needed extra screws. And a gentleman from the other side said, ‘I’ve got screws in my car and a screwdriver.’ And he fixed their sign for them.”
The warm, sunny afternoon was quite a contrast to the 2020 general election, said Epsom Moderator Gary Matteson.
“It was only a few years ago we were doing this in a tent outside here, in a snowstorm, during COVID,” he said.
In Durham, long lines don’t damper enthusiasm for first-time voters
New voters seeking to register at Durham’s polling location are facing long waits this afternoon - in some cases, up to an hour.
“We can only muster so many volunteers, and we’ve got a room full of them with maybe 20 tables processing people,” Todd Selig, the town administrator, said. “So we are doing it as fast as we can, but it just takes time. It is an issue of numbers.”
Selig said they are on track for at or near record turnout: as of 2 p.m., there were approximately 4,600 ballots cast. In 2016, the town, which is home to UNH, recorded approximately 9,500 votes.
Students waited patiently in the line. For many of them, this is their first time voting.
“Our voices, we are finally able to use them,” Rylan Twohill, a freshman at the school, said after voting. “No one is going to speak up for you. You kind of have to speak up for yourself, so if you can, you should.”
Concern over housing, economy in Laconia
Abbie Small, says housing is one of her biggest concerns this election cycle. She and her family have been homeless for the past year. She said that a big turn out for this election has her excited because there could be a presidential candidate that tackles housing issues.
“We just got into an apartment we found in the last 6 months and it has been a real struggle,” Small said.
Small particularly wants housing and economic inflation to be addressed.
In Laconia’s Ward 3, where Small voted, around 800 people – roughly half the number of the ward’s registered voters, had already come out to vote by mid afternoon.
Candace Eastman, Ward 3’s election moderator, has been content with the day. The primary, she said, had a little over 500 people come out to vote in total so this show up has been a welcome surprise. She said there was a big rush in the morning but by afternoon it had slowed down just a bit.
Eastman said they had homemade brownies ordered for the election staff, along with goods from local grocery stories to carry them through the day.
“Those homemade brownies are absolutely delicious,” Eastman said.
Greyson Draper, was voting for the first time in Laconia – he moved to the town when he was in high school but often voted by absentee ballot being away in college.
Draper said women’s rights, immigration, LGBTQ issues and economic matters were some of his top concerns for this election..
“I’ve heard people say they wouldn’t be well represented by either candidate,” Draper said. “They either feel that they prefer not to vote or they don’t know who to vote for so they plan on writing people in which isn’t a philosophy that I adopt but everyone is going to vote their own way.”
Successful challenges made in Londonderry, Durham to delay absentee ballot counting
Voters in Londonderry and Durham successfully submitted challenges that will require election officials to wait to process absentee ballots until after the polls close, according to the Attorney General’s office.
This is a right protected by New Hampshire election law – any 10 registered voters at a specific polling place can get together and sign a petition to request the delay.
Normally, local election officials can start checking absentee ballots off the voter checklist around 1 p.m. However, with the approved petitions, election officials can only start checking absentee ballots off the list after the polls close at 7 or 8 p.m.
Sophia Hall from nonpartisan election watch group Lawyers for Civil Rights said the petition was to be expected, since Durham is a college town. She’s part of a new effort where about 100 lawyers and law students are volunteering to watch the polls.
“Historically, New Hampshire has had issues in other presidential elections, with college voting in particular,” she said. “But so far we've seen both the delay of that absentee ballot count and challenges during the day.”
The Election Law Unit expects to have more information later this afternoon about the number of communities that received a similar challenge.
What do poll challengers do?
As voters turn out to vote on local and national races, some are gathering in polling stations to observe the vote counting process.
Maureen O’Brien is a poll challenger representing the state Republican Party at Concord’s Ward 10 polling station. As a challenger, she’s watching out for any issues that may come up as poll workers count votes, and she can raise her concerns to the town moderator.
“We have lawyers on standby that we can call. We have people from [the Republican] party a phone call or an email away if we see any irregularities or have any questions,” said O’Brien.
She says she hasn’t seen any issues today or at past elections that she’s worked as a challenger.
“We had a few things like machines jamming, things like that. But I personally haven't seen anything super concerning,” O’Brien said.
In the past she’s called the Republican party’s on-call lawyers to confirm that the chain of custody for ballot boxes was correct, and she thinks that asking questions helps people feel more comfortable with the voting process.
“We have heard questions about irregularities over the years. I just feel like to be an active citizen – to really want the voting process to be free, fair and trustworthy – I think it's important to be part of that process.”
Addiction is still a problem in NH. How do candidates for governor plan to tackle it?
In this year’s race for governor, neither Democrat Joyce Craig nor Republican Kelly Ayotte has released a detailed plan for addressing substance use, though they have outlined some policy ideas – in both cases, informed by their past records in public office.
Both Ayotte and Craig say they would do more to support treatment, recovery and prevention, though have sometimes offered limited details.
Each candidate brings a different lens to the problem, based on their past record in public office, with Craig stressing the need for more cooperation with local communities and Ayotte emphasizing criminal penalties as a way to reduce the prevalence of drugs.
Mixed emotions, enthusiasm in Dunbarton
Voters in Dunbarton visited the polls in waves Tuesday, with long lines in the morning dying down to a consistent trickle mid-day.
Some were enthusiastic about their candidates. Sara Anderson and Susan Jamback, wearing Harris gear, said their top issues were democracy and women’s rights. Jamback also said she was excited about Joyce Craig’s candidacy.
“I feel really good about her. And we’ve got some wonderful local candidates running.”
Zaheer Ahmad-Kahloon said he felt excited about Trump.
“Joe Biden or Kamala, they both are like puppets,” he said. “Trump, on the other hand, will be a leader. Nobody could tell him – he will make the decisions.”
Some, like Frank Hoell, felt anxious.
“I’m concerned if Trump gets in,” he said. “I just don’t want to go through another four years of what we went through the last time he was in, where every time you picked up the newspaper or read something online, it was something negative happening.”
Others felt that their civic duty was particularly a chore this year.
Arthur Mendoza says he didn’t like either candidate, but he did feel like he had to vote. He chose Democrats in the last election. Now, he’s putting his hopes with Trump.
“I just want things to change,” he said. “I didn't see it this past four years. I think it just got worse.”
Ed Paquette expressed a similar sentiment. He said he doesn’t really trust politicians. And in the years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, everything has felt hard. But he cast his vote for Harris.
“Not because I really wanted to. I didn't have much of a choice,” he said. “I'm sorry, but I don't like Trump. He's a rich, spoiled brat.”
For Lynn and Scott Leslie, election day is both a stress and a relief. They’re one of those couples that joke they cancel out each others’ votes. The two of them often watch different news stations in different rooms of the house. It’s so hard for them to talk about politics that they've pretty much stopped.
But they do see eye-to-eye on one thing.
“It’s been a long election year. Can’t wait 'til it’s done,” Lynn said.
“Really,” Scott agreed.
Long midday lines in Bow
Voters in Bow reported waiting almost an hour to cast their ballots mid-day Tuesday, with the line out of the town’s only polling location circling the building.
“I've been the moderator since 1998, and we've never had a turnout like this,” said Peter Imse, Bow’s top election official.
This year, for the first time, the town opened up a field adjacent to its community center to allow for more parking. But that filled up as well, and dozens of cars still lined the sides of streets in either direction as people lined up to vote.
Some people were frustrated by the wait, Imse said. But for the most part voters were understanding.
“There's a real sense of excitement, enthusiasm among the voters today. People are happy to be here. They're happy to vote. They're here for a purpose. And there's just a real good spirit in the voting place,” he said.
Among the excited voters was eighteen-year-old Ella Gray, who joined her parents to vote for the first time today.
“After hearing everything I’m excited that I can use my voice too and contribute to something that is going to affect me a lot and not just be a kid anymore that can’t, like, care about it or anything,” she said. “Now I know everything – or know some things. And I can contribute.”
Gray said her top issue this election is womens’ rights – a sentiment her mom echoed.
Michele Pearl said she’d been voting in Bow for 36 years and had never seen a turnout like this one. She said she was worried about waiting in line for so long – especially because she’s had a knee replacement. But she appreciated people coming out to vote.
“I think it's wonderful. I don't care what side a person is on. I think the fact that Americans, whatever side they're on, are here to say ‘we're going to have our say,’ I think it's excellent.”
Housing is big in NH governor race — and Ayotte and Craig both have skin in the game
With the cost of buying or renting a home in New Hampshire more expensive than ever, affordable housing is a top issue in state political races this year. Nowhere is that more the case than in the race for governor, where Democrat Joyce Craig and Republican Kelly Ayotte both have personal — if distinct — stakes in the housing economy.
But the housing crisis is a national crisis, so the ability of any governor to bring forward sweeping change may be rather limited —especially in a state like New Hampshire that claims to value local control.
Here’s a breakdown of the candidates' proposals, and their own financial stakes in the housing market.
'Electioned out' in Pembroke
Joan Bickford voted just before noon in Pembroke. She said she loves to vote – but is feeling “electioned out.”
“I just think sometimes they kind of lose track of it near the end,” she said. “I don’t like the name-calling. I just want to hear about the issues and what they’re gonna do.”
The issues at the top of her mind this year include immigration and rising prices, which have been hard on her and her husband Richard as a newly retired couple. She also said protecting reproductive rights is important, saying a family member had to go out of state for an abortion when her fetus developed severe anomalies late in pregnancy.
Bickford voted for Trump, although less enthusiastically than her husband.
“Sometimes [Trump] irritates me with the things he says,” Bickford said. “But I think we felt – he’s a Trumper,” she added of her husband – “but I think that I felt like my life was better when my 401k was soaring, gas was down, oil - I just felt the economy was better. There weren’t any wars.”
“Four years ago, that was thicker,” Richard said, holding up a slim leather wallet.
Moments earlier, Kara McIntosh, 24, left the polls with her younger sister. McIntosh, a student who works at a nursing home, said she voted for Kamala Harris and is especially concerned about abortion rights.
“This is my sister, she’s 12,” McIntosh said. “[I’m] also voting for her rights, and the rights of every female in this country.”
Town Clerk James Goff said the polling place – the Pembroke Academy gymnasium – saw a rush of early-morning voters, with some even lining up an hour before voting opened at 7. But he said election workers were prepared for it and kept the lines moving quickly. He said the wait times never got much longer than about 15 minutes.
“I think people are kind of impressed, even the ones that waited in line as long as they did, that it wasn’t a two- or three-hour process,” Goff said. “And of course everybody listens to national news, where some of it is that. I think they’re coming here and expecting the worst – and if it’s a half hour, they’re thrilled.”
First time voter in Concord: 'Voting matters'
Concord’s Ward 10 poll workers continued a favorite tradition on election day – ringing a cowbell for every first time voter who registered. They rang the bell this morning for Miles Solsky, who turned 18 in May.
“Voting matters,” Solsky said. “Some people think it doesn't, but I feel like my voice should be heard at least a little bit.”
He was motivated to cast his first-ever ballot today in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris because he doesn't want former president Donald Trump in office.
“Yeah, the whole Project 2025 stuff doesn't sit well with me. So I figured [I’d] vote for the other end.”
Project 2025 is a conservative political blueprint for the next Republican president in office. Its policy suggestions include building a southern border wall and banning transgender women on women's sports teams.
Secretary of State announces post-election audit towns
Secretary of State David Scanlan has released the municipalities that will be audited following the election, as part of a bipartisan law signed earlier this year.
Moultonborough and Rochester’s Ward 2, which use the VotingWorks Ballot Counting Device, will be audited on Wednesday to confirm the machines performed as designed.
On Thursday, the following locations, which all use AccuVote devices to count ballots, will be audited: Bedford, Hudson, Laconia Ward 3, Manchester Ward, Somersworth Ward 4, and Walpole.
A portion of the ballots from each location will be checked against a handcount to ensure the devices worked correctly. The process is intended to bolster confidence in the use of ballot counting machines, which have been the subject of unfounded claims they don’t produce accurate results.
The audits are open to the public, and will take place at the New Hampshire State Archives building, located at 9 Ratification Way in Concord.
In CD2, Williams and Goodlander campaign for — and against — Washington
Lily Tang Williams was multitasking when she campaigned at a New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women reception at Fulchino Vineyards in Hollis recently.
As the event kicked off, the congressional candidate snapped photos for her social media feed. When it was her turn to speak, Williams pivoted to fundraising, telling anyone willing to hand over a campaign donation to go see her husband.
Williams’ DIY approach to campaigning charmed the crowd that night. It also worked for her in the GOP primary in September, where her anti-D.C., grassroots style boosted her to victory over a handful of better-funded rivals without running a single TV ad.
The challenge now facing Williams is how to translate that approach into a general election where she faces a single Democratic rival who enjoys a massive financial advantage, in a district that has favored Democrats for the past decade.
That opponent, Maggie Goodlander, is also campaigning aggressively in the race’s final weeks, with a single-minded focus on how her experience in Washington as a government lawyer would benefit residents of New Hampshire’s 2nd District. The pair offer voters a crisp contrast, in ideology, biography, and experience.
Portsmouth: A round of applause for 500th voter
Voter turnout was strong at Portsmouth’s Ward 5, located at Little Harbor School.
Election officials at Portsmouth’s Ward 5 broke into applause when Grace Goddard cast her ballot this morning. The clapping was because Goddard, 23, was the 500th person to cast a ballot.
Ward 5 Moderator Brian Wazlaw said that number of ballots reflects strong turnout. At this pace, he said, turnout looks to rival 2008, a high point for voter turnout in the past quarter century.
Goddard said she waited in line for about 45 minutes.
She said she was energized to vote in person.
“The character of the candidates does like obviously make an impact,” she said after casting her ballot. “But policy is much more important to me. And I’m much more passionate about Kamala’s policies.”
“I don’t like any of Trump’s, to be honest. Things like climate and abortion are obviously some of my most important things - looking toward the future. There’s like no reality in which I would vote for Trump.”
Groveton's ballot box gets a glow up
Groveton voters have used what Randy Potter calls the “ugliest ballot box in America” for at least two decades.
“We set up for elections every year and every time we need to bring up that ugly old ballot box, I send a message to the wood shop teacher saying, ‘We have the ugliest ballot box in America,’ ” said Potter, a longtime town employee.
Potter closes his message to teacher Ben Blodgett the same way each year: “You have a wood shop. Can’t you do something about this?”
This year, Blodgett and six students did.
They presented Potter with a new wooden ballot box late last month. It has an American flag on the side and “We the People” across the top. The sides are reinforced with steel Blodgett saved when the school’s bleachers were replaced.
A metal tag dedicates the box to the town’s residents, “especially Randy Potter.”
Today, Potter will be among the voters who drop a ballot into it for the first time.
Northfield voters share election hopes
A hum of people filled the Pines Community Center in Northfield. The town clerk, Kent Finemore, says that he's pleased that it’s been so busy even though it means more work for him and his staff.
“We count by hand so at the end of the night we have a long night ahead of us,” Finemore said.
He said he expects the town will finish counting votes around 1 or 2 am.
Some Northfield voters said they felt waves of anxiety as election day approached, like Bonnie Notch. She said she was very nervous and was voting for someone of good integrity and character.
“Fingers crossed that my candidate will come out on top,” Notch said.
Anthony Stoia overheard Notch’s apprehension over the election cycle and chimed in.
“My only thoughts are, and I don’t think this is going to happen, I wish it would be a landside so there would be no questions,” Stoia said.
For Amanda Carey, she said she was feeling good and was hoping the election goes smoothly.
“I look for someone who can make us America again, all one like we should be,” Carey said.
When it came to Granite State measures, like whether judges should be allowed to retire at age 75 instead of 70, Carey wasn’t enthused.
“At that point, you’ve got to move forward,” Carey said. “75 years old and you’re still a judge, that's a lot. I don’t think it’s necessarily a bad thing because there’s a lot of great judges out there. Depends I guess. I wasn’t necessarily for it and not necessarily against it.”
Pappas, Prescott debate over how to lower costs, fix U.S. immigration system
The top candidates running in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District outlined two different approaches to the economy and immigration in a debate at the NHPR studios in Concord.
The discussion between incumbent Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas and Republican Russell Prescott was mostly cordial, and was recorded before a live studio audience who were instructed to remain silent. Aside from clear differences on how to lower costs and fix the U.S. immigration system – and an impassioned back-and-forth on abortion access – the pair generally agreed on many of the core issues. Watch and hear the full debate here.
A blast from NH primaries past in Pembroke
Where the candidates for governor stand on reproductive health
Debates over the future of abortion policy in New Hampshire have shaped this year’s race for governor.
Both Democrat Joyce Craig and Republican Kelly Ayotte say they’ll oppose any new restrictions on abortion. Both have also, in campaign ads, invoked their own experiences with miscarriage to emphasize their commitment to reproductive rights.
But Craig, the former mayor of Manchester, and Ayotte, a former U.S. Senator and state attorney general, come to this race with very different records on the issue – and different visions for what role the state should play in reproductive care.
Craig, like many Democrats this cycle, has made abortion rights a central part of her campaign message. She says the state should play a more active role in guaranteeing access to – and funding – abortion and other reproductive health care. Ayotte, who has supported more restrictive abortion policies in the past, says she supports the state’s current abortion laws and would not change them.
NH election outcomes could hinge on voters who cross party lines
“I feel good about what I’m doing; I think it is the right thing that needs to be done,” Clara Monier said at a recent event for Congressman Chris Pappas in Manchester.
The 83-year-old Monier has been politically active in New Hampshire since she supported John F. Kennedy as a college student, before becoming a Republican. Monier has never backed Trump, and thinks her own party has moved too far to the right while Democrats have become too liberal. In addition to supporting Pappas, a Democrat, Monier is working to build GOP support for Vice President Kamala Harris. But she’s also backing Republican Kelly Ayotte for governor.
Monier sees going public with her ticket-splitting — and encouraging others to do the same — as critical to reforming a political system plagued by partisan gridlock.
“I think if we are a civilized country, and a real government where things are accomplished, it becomes more important,” Monier said.
For more from NHPR's Josh Rogers, click or tap here.
Strong early turnout in Canterbury
At 9:40am the Canterbury Elementary School was feeling a little bit of a lull with how many voters were at the polls. However, Jim Miller, the town moderator said that the morning started out strong with over 500 voters already turning out to vote, which is impressive for a town of nearly 3000 people.
“People have not been disruptive or anything, that’s been good, friendly as usual but people are quietly going through,” Miller said.
Canterbury saw a lot of new registrants and saw people who only vote on election day come through.
Outside the elementary school, Judy Elliot and Kris Burgess stood outside holding signs for democratic candidates.
Elliot expressed how happy she was that there were so many people who had already came through but she herself has been worried as the election has drawn near.
“I haven’t seen people so concerned and that’s one of the reasons I think for the high turnout,” Elliot said.
Burgess said she was there to vote for women’s rights and that she also was concerned.
“But hopeful that the scorned women and people who support them and men who support them will be here,” Burgess said.
Scenes from Concord Ward 4
Strong emotions for some in Loudon
Voting got off to a busy start this morning at the Loudon fire station, with around 300 voters streaming through each hour.
For some, Donald Trump provoked strong emotions – for or against.
Becky Herrmann showed up at the polls with her 19-year-old daughter Anna, who was voting in her first presidential election. Both women sported “Trump 2024” ribbons in their hair.
“There’s a whole lot at stake with the border, with kids being able to afford things,” Becky said. “What else Anna?”
“Saving women’s sports,” Anna said, referring to concerns about transgender athletes playing on girls’ teams.
But Marie Gray, 83, couldn’t stomach voting for Trump, even though she usually goes Republican and worked for Nikki Haley’s campaign in the primary.
“I voted for Kamala Harris because I really dislike Donald Trump,” she said. “Really strongly dislike him. I don’t know what we’re going to get with Kamala Harris. I know what she’s been promising and saying.”
Gray, who’s retired, also expressed frustration with the tone of that race – and others up and down the ballot.
“Glad it’s gonna be over shortly,” she said. “I think this is the nastiest election that I can recall. I’m really just disgusted.”
Kevin Ronald, a small business owner, declined to say who he chose for president – but said he was unhappy with both options.
“She’s done nothing for four years,” he said, “and he has a loose mouth and has got a couple screws loose.”
Other voters named a range of concerns motivating their choice of candidates. For retiree Suzanne Rude, reproductive rights were a high priority.
“As a woman who’s had a couple children and also had to have help with a miscarriage, I really worry about some of our states that are cutting back on access to reproductive care,” she said.
Sara Bellorado, meanwhile, said her main concerns were the economy and the border.
“The illegals pouring over the border, bringing fentanyl,” she said. “I’m a drug and alcohol counselor. Like, it’s crazy. We have to stop it. People are dying.”
Wanda Follansbee, a school behavioralist, said women’s rights and concerns about Donald Trump’s past behavior are important to her. But she also wants the next governor to address high property taxes.
“It’s tough to pay your property taxes when life changes and you lose your spouse, and so you’ve lost half your income,” she said.
“It’s tough to look at something you’ve worked hard for for 40 years and say, do I move to something smaller? Do I move out of a town I feel loved and supported in, because the property taxes are so high?”
Scenes from Portsmouth Ward 5
Should NH judges retire at 70 or 75? That's on the ballot
Currently, judges are required to retire at age 70, according to a limit set by the state constitution in 1792. If a judge retires before age 70, they can serve as senior active judges, which means a judge can serve on the court they retired from but they can’t fully engage in law practice. After age 70, they can also serve as referees, working on cases in a facilitating manner, in the court they retired from.
(Here's an official explanation of the ballot question from state officials.)
Across the country, age limits for judges vary widely, according to Bloomberg. Seventeen states have no limit. In Arkansas and North Dakota, serving past a certain age can cost a judge their retirement benefits. Eighteen states have a mandatory limit of age 70, and eight states set their age limits to 75. Vermont is a bit of an outlier, with an age limit of 90.
Supporters of the proposed amendment in New Hampshire say the increase in age could allow judges that want to serve continue to hold their positions. Critics counter that it could also keep judges who may not be fit to serve, or those whose ideologies are out of step with modern public opinion, on the court longer.
NH bakers prepare sweet treats to share at the polls
While moderators have been preparing ballots, bakers have been preparing treats for the polls.
The tradition of bringing a sweet treat to the polls goes back to colonial town meetings that predate the Declaration of Independence, according to State Archivist Ashley Miller.
“We have a long history of town meeting days,” she explained. “And this is a part of town meeting day: coming together as a community and sharing in both democracy and a little cake.”
A recipe for election cake created by Mrs. Sheldon was part of a display Miller put together for American Archives month. The identity of Mrs. Sheldon is unknown, but her recipe was part of a display about New Hampshire’s history of democracy. Other versions of this recipe, including muster cake and the first recipe for an American election cake, appeared in the first U.S. cookbook called “American Cookery” which was published in 1796.
Find the recipe for Mrs. Sheldon's Election Day cake and more from NHPR's Lau Guzman.
What is the interest and dividends tax and why is it a campaign issue this year?
The interest and dividends tax is a state tax on distributions, dividends, and interest income often accrued from investments.
Any New Hampshire resident who received more than $2,400 per year from any of those categories – or $4,800 per year if filing jointly – must pay the tax.
For decades, the tax levied 5 percent of that income. As it was phased out, it dropped to 4 percent for tax year 2023, 3 percent for 2024, and will be zero percent for 2025. That means this coming April, when residents file their 2024 taxes, will be the last time Granite Staters will need to pay the tax.
Republican lawmakers began phasing out the tax in the 2021 budget, arguing that it wrongly impacts people using investments as retirement income. They have said that while wealthy investors do pay the tax, it can also sweep up people with modest investment accounts, too.
Democrats have countered that the tax largely affects higher income people and that it should be tweaked so that it exempts more lower income people, but not repealed entirely.
Rye: Long lines & baked goods
Loudon: Bustling, busy and running smooth
Loudon's polling place, the town fire department, was bustling around 9 am, but Moderator Rodney Phillips says people haven't been spending more than 15 minutes or so in line. He says they're planning for over 80% turnout today, and are already seeing about 300 voters an hour. Voters said the process was quick and running smoothly.
What happens after you vote
Here’s what to expect in the days and weeks after you hand off your ballot to your local poll worker.
On Election Day, polls will close at 7 p.m. in some New Hampshire communities, but stay open until 8 p.m in others. (You can look up your local polling location and operating hours here.)
As polls close, more than 2,500 local election officials — and thousands more volunteers —will get to work counting ballots. The majority of New Hampshire residents live in cities and towns that use electronic ballot counting machines, while more than 120 mostly smaller towns still hand count ballots.
“The process on Election Day is a start-to-finish process,” Secretary of State David Scanlan told reporters during a press conference this week. “It's continuous and it's observable.”
Ballot tabulation in New Hampshire is open to all members of the public to observe, and both major political parties appoint volunteers to help manage the process.
Once the tallies are complete, the election moderator in each polling place publicly announces the results, and the final tallies are posted inside of the polling place.
For the complete rundown, read this piece by NHPR's Todd Bookman.
What's at stake at the State House
The competitive races for president and governor may be getting the bulk of voters' attention in New Hampshire right now. But down ballot races — for seats on the Executive Council, in the state Senate and in the New Hampshire House — could be even more pivotal in determining the state’s immediate political direction and defining what’s politically possible for the state’s next governor.
National money is flowing into New Hampshire races that could decide which party ends up in partisan control in Concord. The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, a national group that focuses on State House races, is spending $1 million in hopes that Democrats here can regain control in the House, something they haven’t had since 2018.
The group’s GOP analog, the Republic State Legislative Committee, isn’t as focused on New Hampshire, but is targeting at least two sitting Democratic state senators: Minority Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester, and District 11 Democrat Shannon Chandley.
Where they stand on the issues
If you're hoping to get up to speed quickly ahead of today's state elections, NHPR has you covered. Our Where They Stand graphics provide an overview of where the candidates for major office in New Hampshire stand on issues that matter to Granite Staters, including housing, abortion, immigration, and addiction.
Click here to view the full graphics for the governor's race and the 1st and 2nd Congressional districts.
Concord: Long lines to vote in Ward 6
Who and what is on the ballot
President and Vice President: You’ve probably heard the candidates for these offices make a lot of promises. But have you ever wondered what the president can actually do once they’re elected? If you have about 26 minutes, our friends at Civics 101 can break down the basics of presidential powers.
Governor: New Hampshire voters have a chance to pick a new governor, since incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu is stepping aside after four terms. For a reality check on what kind of power New Hampshire governors do — and don’t — have, check out this piece from the NHPR archives. If you're still trying to decide who to vote for, you can catch up on our recent interviews with Kelly Ayotte and Joyce Craig, or listen back to this candidate forum.
Representative in Congress: New Hampshire has two seats in Congress; you’ll have a chance to pick one person to represent your home district. (For more on the job of our U.S. Representatives, here’s a quick explainer from Civics 101.) Learn more about 1st District candidates Chris Pappas and Russell Prescott, and 2nd District candidates Maggie Goodlander and Lily Tang Williams.
Executive Councilor: You’ll be asked to pick one person to represent you on this five-person board. The council has the final say over major state contracts, state-level positions like judges and commissioners, and even hears requests for pardons. It has always held lots of power, but it hasn’t always been in the spotlight — that’s changed in recent years, as more politicians see it as a way to raise their statewide profile.
State Senator and State Representative: You’ll be asked to pick one person to represent you in the 24-person State Senate. And depending on where you live, you might vote for multiple candidates for the House of Representatives. (There are 400, after all.) Learn more about our citizen legislature here.
County-level positions: If you’ve ever found yourself wondering what, exactly, a register of probate is, you’re not alone. Your ballot could include a race for that position, as well as county sheriff, county commissioner, county treasurer, county attorney and register of deeds. It’s not unusual for candidates in some of these positions to run unopposed, so you might see the same name listed twice, under two different parties.
Constitutional amendment: We don’t always have a ballot question, but there’s one on the ballot this year about age limits for New Hampshire judges. In plain language, this question asks whether we should amend the state Constitution to ban people over 75 years old from being judges. (Right now, the age limit is 70.) Vote yes if you think we should raise the age to 75, and vote no if you think the age should stay at 70. Learn more about the issue here. (Note: The ballot question includes language about a retirement age of 70 for sheriffs — but the amendment will have no impact on that, since the retirement age is already 70 years old for that position.)
Where do I vote? Look up your polling place
If you've recently moved to New Hampshire or changed address, you might not know where your polling place is. The Secretary of State's website allows you to search by address to find your polling location.
How to vote this Election Day
If you plan to vote in-person on Election Day, you can find your local polling place here. For more information about your local polling hours or locations, visit the New Hampshire Secretary of State's website, or contact your local clerk directly.
Before you can vote, you first need to make sure you’re registered at your local polling place.
If you’ve already registered and haven’t moved to a new address since then, you probably won’t have to re-register.
If you’re voting for the first time or living somewhere different than the last time you voted, you will likely have to register or make sure your voter information is up-to-date.
You can check your registration status on the Secretary of State’s website or with your local clerk.
For our complete guide on how to vote in New Hampshire, click or tap here.
You make NHPR possible.
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.