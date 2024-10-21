WATCH/LISTEN: NH governor candidates forum at NHPR

Candidates running to be the next governor of New Hampshire engaged in a lively discussion of the issues during a forum Tuesday at NHPR in Concord.

Republican Kelly Ayotte and Democrat Joyce Craig are vying for the corner office, with Gov. Chris Sununu not running for reelection.

This conversation will re-broadcast at 9 p.m. on NHPR and NHPR.org.

Listen to the forum on the radio and streaming online at NHPR.org and via the NHPR mobile app. You can also watch in the video above and on the NHPR YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The forum is the second of three hosted by NHPR and the Granite State News Collaborative. NHPBS, another news partner, will livestream and broadcast the forums.



Upcoming forum:

Monday, Oct. 28, at noon with candidates for the 2nd Congressional District: Republican nominee Lily Tang Williams and Democrat Maggie Goodlander.

