WATCH: 1st Congressional District candidates forum at NHPR

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published October 18, 2024 at 8:54 AM EDT
NHPR, the Granite State News Collaborative, and NHPBS are hosting the 2024 Candidate Forums featuring candidates for governor and New Hampshire's two congressional district. Candidates in the 1st Congressional District: Democrat Chris Pappas and Republican Russell Prescott, will participate in the first of these forums, which will be live at noon on Friday, Oct. 18.
The candidates for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District will participate in a forum at noon Friday at NHPR in Concord.

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, the Democratic incumbent, faces former state Sen. Russell Prescott, the Republican nominee. The general election is Nov. 5.

Listen to the forums on the radio and streaming online at NHPR.org and via the NHPR mobile app. You can also watch them on the NHPR YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The forum is the first of three hosted by NHPR and the Granite State News Collaborative. NHPBS, another news partner, will livestream and broadcast the forums.

In addition to the 1st Congressional District forum on Oct. 18, 2024 Candidate Forums ahead are:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 22, at noon with gubernatorial candidates: Republican Kelly Ayotte and Democrat Joyce Craig
  • Monday, Oct. 28, at noon with candidates for the 2nd Congressional District: Republican nominee Lily Tang Williams and Democrat Maggie Goodlander

Find more 2024 coverage here, including voting resources such as where to find your polling place, how to view sample ballots, and how to check your voter registration.

