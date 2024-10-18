WATCH: 1st Congressional District candidates forum at NHPR

The candidates for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District will participate in a forum at noon Friday at NHPR in Concord.

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, the Democratic incumbent, faces former state Sen. Russell Prescott, the Republican nominee. The general election is Nov. 5.

The forum is the first of three hosted by NHPR and the Granite State News Collaborative. NHPBS, another news partner, will livestream and broadcast the forums.

In addition to the 1st Congressional District forum on Oct. 18, 2024 Candidate Forums ahead are:

Tuesday, Oct. 22, at noon with gubernatorial candidates: Republican Kelly Ayotte and Democrat Joyce Craig



Monday, Oct. 28, at noon with candidates for the 2nd Congressional District: Republican nominee Lily Tang Williams and Democrat Maggie Goodlander

