Politics

NH Democracy Toolkit: How to stay informed and make your voice heard about what's happening at the State House

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Anna Brown, Citizens Count,
NHPR Staff
Published February 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST
Do you have a New Year’s resolution to be a more informed and engaged citizen? Citizens Count’s Democracy Toolkit can help. Their step-by-step guides help you answer questions like “How do I contact a legislator?” and “How do I find bills I am interested in?”

These guides were originally produced by the team at Citizens Count, and NHPR is republishing them in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Learn more about the Legislature

From outdoor sessions to historically close split, NH House Clerk Paul Smith aims to keep 400 lawmakers moving

What happens when New Hampshire's lawmakers are too busy for the job?

A new representative learns the ropes on State House Orientation Day

Marble halls, brass rails and lightbulbs: The politics of real estate at the New Hampshire State House

In votes at the State House, lawmakers' personal and public interests often overlap

Most state lawmakers earn low salaries. It impacts who can afford to be one.

