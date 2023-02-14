NH Democracy Toolkit: How to stay informed and make your voice heard about what's happening at the State House

Do you have a New Year’s resolution to be a more informed and engaged citizen? Citizens Count’s Democracy Toolkit can help. Their step-by-step guides help you answer questions like “How do I contact a legislator?” and “How do I find bills I am interested in?”

These guides were originally produced by the team at Citizens Count, and NHPR is republishing them in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Learn more about the Legislature

