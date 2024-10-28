Watch and listen to the 2nd Congressional District candidates forum on NHPR

Candidates seeking New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District will participate in a forum today at noon in Concord.

Democratic nominee Maggie Goodlander and Republican nominee Lily Tang Williams are running to succeed Congresswoman Annie Kuster, a Democrat who chose not to run for another two-year term.

Listen live at noon on New Hampshire Public Radio and streaming online at NHPR.org and via the NHPR mobile app. You can also watch the forum below and via the NHPR YouTube channel, with partner NHPBS broadcasting the video livestream.

The forums are hosted by NHPR, the Granite State News Collaborative and NHPBS.

