Conversations with the candidates: CD1 Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas

Ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5, NHPR is speaking with the candidates running in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District.

NHPR All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa spoke with incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas. He’s seeking his fourth term in Congress.

Editor’s note: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.



Transcript

New Hampshire has seen heavy rainfall and destructive flooding, all of which will intensify with climate change. What federal policies do you support that will address disaster relief funds for FEMA?

Well, this is a critical issue, especially as we consider the two powerful hurricanes that just hit the southeastern United States. We've got to make sure that FEMA has the funding to be able to provide the relief on an ongoing basis as those communities recover, and it's going to take a long time for them to get back to normal.

So before we left for the break at the end of September, we struck a continuing resolution that provided FEMA with spend down authority to be able to address disasters like this. But I think we should be on call if and when FEMA needs additional resources. We should be back in Washington as soon as possible to make sure that we're filling any gaps.

In addition to that, we're paying close attention to the Small Business Administration. I sit on the Small Business Committee, which is important for our small business community here in New Hampshire. But one thing that we've noticed is that funding is running short for their disaster loan program, which is critical to keep Main Street economies going in an event like this where there's a lot of disruption to economic activity. So those are some areas where we're paying close attention to what's happening today in the United States.

But I think as we think about [the] long term, we've got to be providing more support for communities to build resilient infrastructure. We accomplished that through the infrastructure law. Funding has come to New Hampshire, to areas like our seacoast to help upgrade culverts, and roadways and seawalls to make sure that we are able to deal with the changing climate. We've seen over the last many years, about a half $1 billion worth of damage as a result of storms in New Hampshire alone. And so the cost of doing nothing is just far too great. We've got to be smart about how we build for the future and mitigate the impacts of a changing climate.

Efforts to codify a right to access to abortion, IVF and contraception have failed in Congress for years. You've said Congress should act to protect reproductive rights at the federal level. But realistically, how do you plan to pass legislation to do that?

Well, we have done it on two occasions through the House of Representatives. We should absolutely take up the opportunity to be defending reproductive freedom if we get the majority back this year. Right now, the House is controlled by extreme MAGA Republicans, who look for every opportunity to put up more roadblocks for women to access care. And in the era of the Dobbs decision, where we're seeing a race to the bottom across the country now, we have a third of women living in states where abortion is essentially banned. Two women in Georgia have lost their lives as a result of a restrictive abortion law there. We need to make sure that government is getting out of the way of these private, personal medical decisions and allow women and doctors to be able to decide what's best for them.

And this is a difference between myself and my opponent. My opponent wants politicians to have this choice. He supports the Dobbs decision and the new regime that it has set up, restricting reproductive freedom. I believe that politicians should get out of the way, that we should pass the Women's Health Protection Act, which would restore Roe and allow people to make whatever decision is best for them and their families.

As violence escalates between Israel and Iran, what role do you see the U.S. playing in conflicts in that region?

Well, we just marked the dark anniversary of Oct. 7. I was at the State House with a number of members of the Jewish community. And I think it's important to recognize that Israel faces a number of existential threats along their borders. The day that they were attacked by Iran a couple of weeks ago, where 180 ballistic missiles came in targeting civilians and military targets, Israel was also hit from five other directions by terrorist groups that are backed by Iran. And so the United States has an important role to play to provide Israel with the defensive systems that they need, including Iron Dome, which not only save lives but prevent further escalation of a conflict. Also, the U.S. presence with the Navy destroyers that were in the eastern Mediterranean and the Red Sea also ensure that we can aid Israel should they need our help in their defense.

We have to be thinking about how we can also push Israel and Hamas to strike a cease-fire with respect to what's going on in Gaza right now. I support that, and I think that we've got to make sure that the hostages are returned. There are about 100 that remain there, including four American citizens that are believed to be alive. And so the United States has an important role to play, to stand with our ally, but also to look for opportunities for peace.

Well, you mentioned the rising civilian death toll in Gaza. Is there a way the U.S. could have used its existing relationship with Israel to push the country to agree to a cease fire sooner?

Well, I believe the Biden administration has been taking those steps. And I do think it's an important opportunity right now where it doesn't appear like there are any other further objectives that Israel can achieve with its war in Gaza, to make sure that a cease fire deal is done. And we should be using our moral authority to ensure that the hostages are returned, that there are security guarantees for Israel, and that we get humanitarian assistance to people that are in harm's way. I supported security legislation that included $9 billion worth of humanitarian assistance to people in Gaza and other impacted individuals around the world that live in conflict zones. This absolutely should be a central component of our foreign policy in the Middle East and other places.

Your own office has been the site of protests. What would you say to your constituents who are really concerned with the humanitarian crisis happening in Gaza?

I would say it's a concern for me, too, because I think that an innocent life that is lost anywhere around the world should have value and should cause us to have a response that tries to provide aid and assistance. And so the United States government is doing that, has taken extraordinary steps with respect to what's happening in Gaza and people that are caught in the crossfire. And I listen to people from all different points of view. And I think we have an opportunity here to continue to have a robust conversation, but also not lose sight of the fact that Israel is fighting for its survival. At the same time, the Palestinian people deserve self-determination. They deserve to live in peace side-by-side by Israelis. And we've got to make sure long term that we're moving toward a two state solution.

These days, it's pretty rare to see lawmakers agree across party lines. What are some proposals in Congress that you're working on that you believe could get bipartisan support this next session?

Well, there are a number of initiatives where I've been able to work across the aisle, even in a divided, chaotic Congress, we've gotten some important things done. And that's why I'm rated as one of the most bipartisan members of the House. I serve on the Veterans Affairs Committee. When we walk through that committee room, we do so as Americans first, not as Republicans and Democrats. And I'm leading an effort right now that is bipartisan, that looks to crack down on bad actors that are taking advantage of our veterans, claim sharks that are charging veterans exorbitant fees to assist them with their claims and running afoul of VA guidelines. And so we want to make sure that veterans get the help that they need and deserve, but that they're not being taken advantage of financially in the process. And we're going to push that effort in the next Congress.