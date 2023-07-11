Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig formally declares run for NH governor

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig has officially entered the race for New Hampshire governor.

Craig says she's running to defend abortion rights, improve public schools and create more opportunities for people to secure well-paying jobs and housing they can afford.

“Granite Staters deserve a governor that will partner with cities and towns to tackle our shared challenges and deliver for families,” Craig said in a written statement Tuesday.

In 2017, Craig became the first woman to be elected as Manchester’s mayor. She's finishing up her third term leading the city.

The gubernatorial primary is still more than a year away, in September 2024. In addition to Craig, Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord is also seeking the Democratic nomination.

The Republican field is less clear at this point. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has repeatedly said he's not leaning towards running for what would be a record fifth term in Concord. But hasn't ruled it out, either.

He's expected to announce his intentions later this month.

If Sununu doesn't run for another term, potential Republican candidates include New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut and former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte.