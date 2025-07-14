English language learning, teacher development programs in limbo amid Trump freeze

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

Of the Nashua School District’s 9,701 students enrolled at the start of the 2024-25 school year, about 1 in 5 — 2,032 — were English language learners.

In order to help those students, the district employed 52 English language teachers across its 12 elementary schools, three middle schools, and two high schools, according to the district.

And in order to pay for some of those teachers, Nashua received $246,000 in federal grant funds last year — a third of the total federal funding aid to New Hampshire toward English learning programs.

Now, a freeze announced by the Trump administration has cast uncertainty over that federal funding stream and a number of others.

In a message to state education agencies earlier this month that included the New Hampshire Department of Education, the U.S. Department of Education said it is putting on hold $6.8 billion across five funding programs that were supposed to be awarded to schools July 1. The federal department is reviewing the grant applications to ensure “taxpayer resources are spent in accordance with the president’s priorities and the department’s statutory responsibilities” before it makes final award decisions, the message states.

On the list of grant programs that have been frozen: Title II-A, which helps pay for teacher professional development; Title III-A, which helps fund English language learning; Title IV-A, which pays for some STEM education and college and career counseling; and Title IV-B, which funds after-school and summer programs.

In Nashua, the second-largest school district in the state, the funding freeze affects more than just English language programs. It will also tie up funding for reading specialists, instructional coaches, math interventionists, and family engagement coordinators, said Mario Andrade, the Nashua School District superintendent.

“Everything that’s in those grants is supplemental (and) we feel is going to be needed and urgent for our kids,” Andrade said in an interview. “So any kind of loss in any of those fields is going to have a big impact on how we support students in our community.”

Manchester, the state’s largest district, could also suffer cuts. Last year, the district received $390,000 in funding to help its 2,400 English language learning students, and $4 million overall across the frozen funding categories.

Any cuts could affect the school’s before- and after-school programs, which serve around 1,000 students and employ 38 staff, the district’s superintendent’s office said in a statement. They could also impede the district’s partnership with St. Anselm’s ACCESS Academy, which provides college-level courses to create a pathway for underprivileged students to go on to higher education.

And smaller districts are affected, too.

Pelham School District does not have enough English language learners to apply for Title III-A grants, nor does it operate summer or after-school programs that could qualify for Title IV-B. But the district does rely on the funding for teacher development programs, says Superintendent Chip McGee.

For instance, in the interest of improving math proficiency scores on state assessments, the district is using last year’s $45,642 Title II-A allocation to train its math teachers in the “OGAP system,“ McGee said in an interview. That system is designed to change the way math teachers approach basic concepts such addition, subtraction, and multiplication, and how to help students who are falling behind.

But the district must pay the organization that created OGAP, OGAP Math LLC, for the training programs, and this summer it used its Title II-A funds to do that.

“It’s really about all of the ways kids can get confused and help them get back on track,” McGee said. “It’s very deep in the weeds, but I think it’s the place we need to go if we’re going to intervene with struggling students.”

Pelham is using the funds to improve reading education, too. It has paid for professional development from the University of Florida Literacy Institute, or “U-FLI,” to train teachers on evidence-based literacy instruction. This year, 50 out of 51 elementary school teachers attended that training, McGee said.

“And this cut would simply mean that furthering that work can’t happen for new staff,” he said.

It is not clear whether the federal Department of Education plans to eliminate the funds, reduce them, or fully award them after its review, nor is it clear when the department might make that decision. In an email to schools earlier this month, New Hampshire Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut advised districts to use the funds they had but to not plan on the other funds while they are reviewed.

“We recognize that this situation brings uncertainty to budgets and program planning,” Edelblut wrote to schools. “(The New Hampshire Department of Education) is actively working with federal partners and internally to support your students and staff. We remain committed to timely communication as updates emerge.”

Not all of the federal assistance funds are frozen. In June, the U.S. Department of Education approved the release of $46.3 million in Title I-A funds to New Hampshire schools, according to the state education department — about $1.7 million more than the state received the previous year. That tranche of money goes to schools with low-income populations and helps to increase resources for students most at risk of academic underachievement.

McGee says he thinks it’s unlikely that the federal department will cut the funding under review entirely, but he predicts the $6.8 billion of allocations will be whittled down significantly. If that happens, Pelham will try to stretch the money it does get to cover some of the teacher training, but there might be reductions or consolidation, McGee said.

Other districts might have to make more painful decisions.

If the federal funding were not approved, Nashua would need to lay off some or all of the staff the funding pays for, or cut into other programs to find money, according to Andrade.

The district already approved its budget for the 2025-2026 school year with the expectation of receiving the federal grants, and it is not able to raise revenue midway through the budget to save those positions if the funding does not go through, according to Andrade.

“We’re not, at the point yet to make any kind of speculations on where we would go, but we are in communication with the city,” Andrade said. “This is on the horizon.”

