Future New Hampshire high school seniors will have a new graduation requirement: a passing grade on the national civics exam given to aspiring new Americans.
Some N.H. school districts are embroiled in a debate playing out across the country: how schools should teach kids about racism, race, and white privilege.
Until now, N.H. parents had to supply proof that a special education plan wasn’t sufficient for their child. Under the new law, New Hampshire schools must provide proof that the plan is appropriate in disputes over special education services at the state Department of Education.
The state released guidance on Wednesday for schools and government agencies on the new 'Freedom from Discrimination' law.
Summer school programs this year are bigger than ever. And teachers say they're about a lot more than making up for lost work.
The New Hampshire Community College system is freezing tuition for the upcoming academic year.On Thursday, the system trustees voted to freeze tuition at…
New Hampshire is one step closer to expanding a school choice program approved in this year’s state budget. The State Board of Education voted on Thursday…
Summer school is underway in New Hampshire, and many districts say interest in their programs has never been higher. This year, hundreds of kids are…
Teachers in New Hampshire are now limited in the ways they can talk about issues like racism and sexism in the classroom following the recent passage of…
Many classrooms are empty for the summer, but in New Hampshire and other states, the debate over curricula is intensifying.Pressure is mounting from…