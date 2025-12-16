© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

At a Manchester church, a celebration of Virgin of Guadalupe, with flowers, dancing, and music

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published December 16, 2025 at 8:48 AM EST
A mariachi joins in an early-morning serenade for the the Virgin of Guadalupe on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, at St. Anne-St. Augustin church in Manchester.
1 of 4  — 12.12.25 - Virgen de Guadalupe - Mariachi 2.JPG
A mariachi joins in an early-morning serenade for the the Virgin of Guadalupe on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, at St. Anne-St. Augustin church in Manchester.
Lau Guzmán / NHPR News
St. Anne-St. Augustin in Manchester was decorated with traditional Mexican papel picado banners in the colors of the Mexican flag and symbols of the Virgin of Guadalupe on her feast day on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.
2 of 4  — 12.12.25 - Virgen de Guadalupe - Detail.JPG
St. Anne-St. Augustin in Manchester was decorated with traditional Mexican papel picado banners in the colors of the Mexican flag and symbols of the Virgin of Guadalupe on her feast day on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.
Lau Guzmán / NHPR
Local students get ready to perform a dance in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe at St. Anne-St. Augustin parish in Manchester on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.
3 of 4  — 12.12.25 - Virgen de Guadalupe - Dancers ready.JPG
Local students get ready to perform a dance in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe at St. Anne-St. Augustin parish in Manchester on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.
Lau Guzmán / NHPR
A parishoner lights a candle at the altar of the Virgin of Guadalupe on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.
4 of 4  — 12.12.25 - Virgen de Guadalupe - Ofrenda.JPG
A parishoner lights a candle at the altar of the Virgin of Guadalupe on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.
Lau Guzmán / NHPR

The St. Anne-St. Augustin church in downtown Manchester celebrated the feast day of the Virgin of Guadalupe with an early morning mass on Friday, Dec. 12. The day coincides with the middle of advent calendar, and is a time of festivity for the faithful from Mexico, Latin America and beyond.

A mariachi band started the festivities at 4:30 a.m. with a morning serenade to the Virgin Mary called “las mañanitas” – literally, “the mornings” in Spanish.

A Mariachi Band plays music in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe early on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 at St.Anne-St.Augustin church in Manchester.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
A Mariachi Band plays music in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe early on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 at St. Anne-St. Augustin church in Manchester.

Behind them, longtime parishioner Carmen Ayala volunteered to help tend the altar, which was covered in offerings of flowers and candles.

Roses are a symbol of the Virgin of Guadalupe, she said. According to Catholic tradition, they miraculously appeared out of season as proof of the virgin’s appearance in Mexico. Ayala reflected on how similar roses are to people.

“Humans are pretty fragile,” she said in Spanish. “Especially those of us who came to this country bringing so many things on our backs, as well as carrying all the things that are here. Some of us aren’t strong enough to carry all that weight.”

Ayala said she constantly prays to the Virgin for protection, since she moved from Lima, Peru.

Longtime parishoner Carmen Ayala volunteers to care for the altar at St. Anne-St.Augustin on the feast day of the Virgin of Guadalupe on Friday, Dec.12, 2025.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR News
Longtime parishoner Carmen Ayala volunteers to care for the altar at St. Anne-St. Augustin on the feast day of the Virgin of Guadalupe on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.

Local students also got up before school to perform a special prayer dance. One of the youngest was Tony Castro Augustín, age 9, who danced while wearing a special embroidered apron that jingled when he moved.

He said it was his first time dancing – but he wasn’t nervous.

“We were dancing for the Virgin to pray,” he said in Spanish, “so that all the bad kids can become good kids and come to church.”

Local students perform a dance in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe at St. Anne-St. Augustin parish in Manchester on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR News
Local students perform a dance in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe at St. Anne-St. Augustin parish in Manchester on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.

His mom, Fátima Augustín, said she was proud of him and his cousins, Gisela and Jessica, who also danced, for continuing the culture from their native Guatemala.

“I feel happy and proud of my son, and to teach him devotion to the Virgin Mary,” she said.

After mass, the faithful gathered in the church basement for a breakfast of warm Pozole, Pan dulce and champurrado before heading out into the icy morning.

St. Anne - St. Augustin in Manchester was decorated with traditional Mexican papel picado banners in the colors of the Mexican flag and symbols of the Virgin of Guadalupe on her feast day on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
St. Anne-St. Augustin in Manchester was decorated with traditional Mexican papel picado banners in the colors of the Mexican flag and symbols of the Virgin of Guadalupe on her feast day on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.

NH News Manchester, NHCatholic ChurchSt. Anne-St. AugustinChristmasLatinos
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán
