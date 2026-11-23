The St. Paul’s School Ballet Company (SPSBC) will be presenting The Nutcracker: Act II on Friday and Saturday, December 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 13 at 3:00 p.m. The performances will be held at Memorial Hall on the St. Paul’s School campus. The show is free of charge and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Each show will last approximately one hour, and all ages are welcome. The house will open thirty minutes before curtain.

Although not required for admission, the SPSBC invites guests to bring toy donations for holiday distribution to local children through Concord charitable organizations. Donated toys should not exceed $25 in value and should be unwrapped.

